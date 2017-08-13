After Charlottesville, #ThisIsNotUS Hashtag Shows An America Fed-Up And Frustrated

After hundreds of white supremacists, some carrying torches and Nazi flags, descended upon Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend, clashing violently with anti-racist protesters, the hashtag #ThisIsNotUS began trending on Twitter.

People used the phrase to express their disdain and disappointment at the hatred and bigotry on display in Charlottesville, and to condemn the violence which resulted in the death of one woman and the injury of dozens. “This is Anti-American,” wrote singer Lady Gaga, using the hashtag on Saturday.

I pray a true leader will rise to expel hatred from America. This is not US! This is Anti-American #ThisIsNotUS #Charlottesville #BeKind — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 12, 2017

America... we can do better. Its time.... it's time to be The "United" States of America :'(#Charlottesville #thisisnotus #Love — Robin Belzil Biundo (@RobinBiundo) August 13, 2017

Both America and all of humanity deserve more than the terrorism and hatred of #Charlottesville. #ThisIsNotUS — Ava (@bookwormava) August 12, 2017

Bigotry is destructive. It cannot cohere. It will not stand. Love is strong. Nothing can stop love. #nohate #thisisnotUS #Charlottesville — Les Le Mon Author (@LesLeMonAuthor) August 13, 2017

But many on social media have also criticized the use of the hashtag as a form of denialism ― of both America’s racist past and the bigotry that continues to flourish across the nation.

“People are saying #thisisnotus. Of course it is. Refusing to grapple with that fact [is] how we got here in the first place,” wrote New Yorker writer Jelani Cobb.

Below is a sampling of some other Twitter reactions:

You say #ThisIsNotUs but it is. We've been saying it, you just choose to look away because it didn't directly affect you. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 12, 2017

#ThisIsNotUS Except that it is folks. We have never fully dealt with racism and its ills. Im not in the mood for this Kumbaya right now. — Tina-Desiree Berg (@TinaDesireeBerg) August 12, 2017

People saying #ThisIsNotUs need take a long look at history #ThisIsTotallyUs — Shnalls (@fuxwithshnalls) August 13, 2017

I'm sorry, but what is this #ThisIsNotUS hashtag? This is literally how America has always been. Stop acting like this is brand new. — Andrea Steele (@Dreeaa85) August 12, 2017

I'm not the first to say this, but the #ThisIsNotUs hashtag allows distancing and denial. Truth is, this IS America, at it's core. — Boogie (@naima) August 13, 2017

#ThisIsNotUs hashtag is horseshit. This *is* the US. Not individually, maybe, but collectively. Every single era of US history shows that. — Laura Hogan ❄️ (@holborne) August 13, 2017

If #charlottsville is the reason you're picking a side, you have NOT been paying attention. #ThisIsNotUs folks, YES IT IS. #ThisIsUs — Naseem Jamnia (@jamsternazzy) August 13, 2017

#ThisIsNotUs hashtag is not only annoying but embarrassing. — Kim Moore (@SoulRevision) August 13, 2017

If #ThisIsNotUs, explain:



-Genocide of Natives

-Slavery

-Jim Crow

-Chinese Exclusion Act

-War on Terror

-Muslim Bans...



I could go on — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) August 13, 2017

How about instead of white people saying #ThisIsNotUs we acknowledge our history of racism and instead say #ThisEndsWithMe? — Nathanael Hood (@NateHood257) August 12, 2017

My girl Miranda Priestly gave me an answer for #ThisIsNotUs a long time ago: pic.twitter.com/bgYb8p5LCj — Clarkisha Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) August 13, 2017