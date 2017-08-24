Charlottesville, Trump’s advisory councils and corporations’ white supremacy problem

The collapse of Trump’s business advisory councils as a result of his response to the attack in Charlottesville is a huge victory that belongs to the people. While CEO’s have finally done the right thing, their response is too long overdue for it to garner them much credit. But if we are surprised that they were so slow to reject Trump’s agenda, we should not be: the connections between big business and a white supremacy agenda are nothing new. Indeed, the link between corporations and these corrosive ideas is as old as the East India Company, or accounting “innovations” that emerged from plantation slavery.

The events in Charlottesville are a deeply painful legacy of this history. But those of us living outside the US should not assume that we have no lessons to learn from them. In reality, the poisonous white supremacist ideology that motivated the far-right marchers in the Virginian city this weekend manifests globally. People around the world suffer daily as a result of the view that the lives of black and Asian people can be sacrificed to the supposedly higher purpose of corporate profit. Situations that look discomfortingly familiar to students of colonial history are still disappointingly easy to identify today, from Shell’s atrocious behaviour in the Niger Delta to the actions of mining giants like Lonmin in South Africa. As we struggle to build a better way forward, we should make sure we recognise the ways in which corporations are complicit with this agenda - and challenge them to do better.

Pushing corporations to take real responsibility for their role in reinforcing these ideologies is not always easy. Sometimes the extent to which corporations put profit above value of human life make a case it is hard to refute. Nestle’s role in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of black and Asian babies as a result of the baby milk sales is hard to see as anything other than a powerful statement that some lives are simply worth less than others in that corporation’s eyes. At their worst, modern day corporations replicate the patterns of exploitation that wouldn’t be out of place during the worst years of the colonial era.

Under Trump, the corporations seen as most responsible for propping up his presidency have primarily been taken by the sectors that are most closely entangled with the administration. With Tillerson’s appointment, the links between the presidency and the oil and gas industry were squarely in the spotlight. Other high profile corporate ties with the administration include Cabinet members with links to finance, including Goldman Sachs and defence industries, like General Dynamics: industries that already have an image problem, where it is easy to believe they would throw their lot in with a leader like Trump.

These arch-villains, however, can provide other corporations with somewhere else to point when their time might be better spent reflecting closer to home. It seems that corporations are finally realising that failing to criticise Trump’s political inaction in response to days like Saturday in Charlottesville will increasingly be interpreted as complicity, not neutrality. Faced with a White House that stands quietly aside and allows the far-right to do the work of terrorising and dehumanising huge swathes of the US population, corporations can and must actively speak out. If they fail to do so, their reputation will suffer globally. Neutrality can no longer be seen as a viable position to take.

For these reasons, SumOfUs members came together to call on the members of Trump’s advisory councils to stand down as soon as their places on them were announced. The CEOs, including the heads of PepsiCo, IBM, General Electric, Walmart, Boeing, General Motors, and JPMorgan continued to sit on the council despite the Muslim ban, and after Trump pulled out of the Paris Climate Agreement. The events in Charlottesville proved too much even for them to stomach, however, with marchers in Nazi regalia and Ku Klux Klan references seemingly a step too far.

It is not only through backing Trump’s presidency that corporations reinforce the agenda of white supremacists, however. Corporations exploit the inequalities that result from the far right politics to which these groups subscribe. Whether offering credit at excruciating rates to people too desperate to say no, or promoting addictive pain medication in a way that hugely increases the risk of opiate addiction in low income communities, major corporations profit from the inequality that results, in part, from the agenda of the far-right marchers in Virginia at the weekend.

As employers, too, corporations can find themselves replicating society’s structural inequalities. Patterns of promotion and payment in major employers are all too often a reflection of the wider injustices of the societies in which they operate. Women, people of colour and people from working class backgrounds are almost completely absent in leadership of far too many corporations, while the most vulnerable workers are consistently drawn overwhelming from those and other marginalised groups. Condemning Trump’s attitude to these groups is meaningless if corporations are simultaneously doing little to challenge the structural inequality that their own patterns of hiring and progression reinforce.