GUEST BLOG - I've been struggling to find the right words to describe how I've been feeling and to comment on Charlottesville and everything since then. A colleague of mine, Therese Rodriguez the CEO of APICHA CHC wrote this poem. As a lesbian woman of color, immigrant, and executive leader of a major organization in our community. her voice gave me so much inspiration. -Glenn

-------------

Charlottesville, unnerving as it is brazen

With torches and guns, wearing no hoods

Emboldened believing they put a man in the White House.

A Dodge Charger weaponized

Killing one, injuring many more

Not unlike the use of trucks by ISIS

In Nice, France

Simmering and given voice

During the 2016 presidential campaign…

Gathering of fury

Unrehearsed

On prime time

Vivid white heat

Screaming of demagoguery

Wink, wink

Whistle, whistle --imperceptible to humans

Heard only by lynch mobs

And salivating, hungry hounds

Stadiums reeking of the bizarre

They remind me of internment camps

I hate stadiums

Taliban stoning women

Hark back to fascism in Chile and Argentina

Voices rising to a crescendo

A lieutenant general chanting

“Lock her up, lock her up”

I wake up to my Samsung

Faaah…ox News

Rubber objects hurled at you.

There!

I am sad, aggravated and stunned all at the same time

A whole nation under the gun

Will institutions of sanity hold?

Trapped in a time capsule

Will life as we know it still be there?

In 2020?

Will the Blueprint End the AIDS Epidemic?

Will Healthy People 2020 close health disparities?

So many dreams – fueled by the sun and the wind

Clean air and clean water,

Bullet trains and a commute to planet Mars

November 8, 2016

The undoing of a lot of stuff

A palace coup catapulted

From the fringe

Shackled to alternate reality

Palace guards insist

Chaos, a gift

Wrapped in law and order.

Beware

If we swallow, we choke

Alas …

Mortgage the right to breathe free