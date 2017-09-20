Chased By A Hurricane, Part 2

(This is a continuation of a piece that begins here; the decision has been made to flee Tampa, FL in the final moments as Irma approaches)

Decisions You Never Thought You'd Have To Make

Jaws set, we finished the packing we’d already half-started. Then the salvaging got serious. Decisions had to be made that you never thought you’d have to make. To have room for people and their necessary things, instant thumbs ups/thumbs downs get easier. No less painful.

In a wholly First World Problem, with everything else we had to secure, I only had enough suitable space to provide high, protected ground – dry and hopefully collapse-proof(ish) – for two of my several guitars. They’re mostly old, pretty valuable, worth way more to me than that. A couple likely couldn’t be replaced at any cost.

Chip Carter What would you take if you had to flee? Decisions to make -- Eric Clapton designed and signed this one

A framed jacket Bruce Springsteen signed while it was on my back at the Fox Theater in Atlanta on my 18th birthday. A shadowbox starring autographed comics and a Spider-Man t-shirt from a magical dinner my then 9-year-old son and I had with Marvel Comics great Stan Lee in San Francisco 20 years ago.

Pictures. Thousands and thousands of pictures that we keep meaning to get around to scanning. No way to put them all above water’s reach.

Look around. Think about what you’d take if you had to take it all in two cars filled with six people, everything they'd need to survive awhile, and one large dog. Now decide and pack it in an hour.

By the way, you also have to do all the last-minute storm prep details you’d have another day to do if you weren’t leaving. Lotta moving parts.

'Take Anything You Need If It All Goes To Hell'

Years later we were done. Arrangements made with neighbors who were staying – “Watch our place and take anything you need if it all goes to hell.”

I was taking the last load to the car when Rick Scott came on the TV and said, “If you haven’t left yet, don’t.”

We did.

I’ve always felt it disingenuous to pray for favors at the expense of others, whether that’s a promotion or a football win or salvation from disaster. As we strapped in the car, I made an exception. My wife and I held hands and I asked God to protect the people and places we love.

To be fair, I asked Him to protect everyone and everything else, too. I didn’t see how those prayers could be answered. Irma just seemed too big, too strong, too monstrous. Maybe – not to be apocalyptic, but -- too meant to be.

The ride to Mom’s was long, tense. For the first time, I really saw the “Evacuation Route” signs along I-75. It dawned on me that I was a real-live refugee. You’ve seen ‘em on TV a million times but…

Ahead on the horizon, above the endless line of traffic, I noticed some interesting cloud movement. Tall thunderheads loomed in the distance, but a much lower ribbon of fat black was flowing quickly to the Southwest, as if a fan was drawing them that way.

Then I realized that’s what Irma was doing. She was that big. Still a day away from Florida and the furthest bands were already above us in the middle of the state. It really does look like what you see on weather maps. It just takes a minute to realize you’re looking up at something you’re used to seeing from a top-down perspective.

That Spot At The Center Of The Screen? Literally My House

We got to Mom’s late. Georgia all the way to metro Atlanta was not in for an easy few days to come, but much better off than Florida. We were up early getting things squared away in a town that had never been under a Tropical Storm Warning in recorded history.

We stayed in constant contact with home. At midnight Sunday we saw something unsettling. That big picture of Irma they had up on the television? The one with the little black dot at the center that was the actual eye of it all, just east of Tampa? Literally my house, my lake. Nothing we could do but wait.

The next morning we had good news out of Florida – our people were safe – and hunkered down to take what Irma had left for Georgia. We’ve been through much worse. We lost power a couple of hours in. It stayed out for the better part of two days. We didn’t care. There was much laughter, much love. Much relief. Still plenty to worry about.

The de-evacuation to Tampa Wednesday took even longer than the escape. By then I felt like a refugee. Too much work, too little sleep, too much stress – I looked like a refugee, too, I could see it in my eyes in the rearview mirror.

Chip Carter Since we were in non-stop traffic and would be for hours, a stop at the world’s best barbecue joint — Fresh Air Bar-B-Que in Macon, GA — seemed like the perfect way to bring back a little normalcy. Not gonna lie — it helped.

Here’s something I learned this week: When you return home after a horrific event and find everyone and everything you love and care about safe and sound and 100% intact while there is devastation all around, you feel guilty.

And grateful. In the end, that one wins out. But the guilt lingers like a wisp of smoke, even as we prepare to jump in and start doing what we can to help those in need. And there are many. If you want to help, too, shoot me an email. We won’t accept money but we will try to match people looking to help with those asking for it. There is need enough to go around.

Hurricane Casualties, Present And Past

Incredibly, everything we own was right where we left it. More importantly, the lake out back was right where we left it.

There was one casualty. We have a little bush at the corner of our walkway that my wife has been thinking about getting rid of. It’s pretty, but it’s a bit gangly. That little bush was bent half over, looking for all the world like Irma was still blowing. That thing fought so hard, stood so strong against such an overwhelming force, we decided we pretty much have to keep it. We named it Irma. That’s her in the picture above, the morning after we got home.

Over the years, countless people have asked me how I can live in Florida with the constant threat of hurricanes. I have some easy answers. It’s beautiful. It’s wild. It feels free, like you’re always getting away with something – beaches and rivers and lakes and wildlife and barbecuing while others are shoveling snow.

In the 1920s my grandmother and grandfather, Lilybel and Clyde Baxter Carter, left Gainesville, GA and moved to Miami Beach with my great-grandfather, J. Fletcher Carter. They loved everything about it – the weather, the lifestyle, the beaches. In particular, as she told me often in later years, my Granny Carter loved to go out dancing in the Miami Beach hotspots of the Roaring ‘20s. Decades later, she still kept her little flapper purse and hat.

In 1926, the Great Miami Hurricane blew through with such force it literally carved Miami Beach in two.

Clyde and Lilybel were unfazed, even with a baby daughter. Fletcher, not so much. He demanded they return home to Georgia. After much protest, they reluctantly agreed and back to Gainesville they went.

Clyde opened a hardware store on the town square. That’s where they found what was left of him after the center beam collapsed on his head and a fire raged through downtown in the 1936 tornado that took 243 souls at 8:30 on the morning of April 6. Four months later my father was born.