Chased By A Hurricane

The Governor Was On TV Saying ‘Flee!’ He Seemed To Mean It...

TAMPA, FL -- Here’s something I learned last week: When you evacuate your home, you actually cry a little bit.

Didn’t know that.

When we first heard tell of Irma, she was a major concern for my media outlet, SoutheastProduceWeekly.com, which covers the fresh fruit and veggie world. But not so much for me personally. After all, we’re here in Tampa Bay, where we’ve been for the last 25 years. I'm not a reactionary and I don't panic. We’d ridden out countless tropical storms, a handful of minor hurricanes, and even went through one remarkable stretch in 2004 when Charley, Frances, Ivan and Jeanne sailed over our heads in a few short weeks.

No harm, no foul – in fact, in the aftermath, we were positively giddy: Four hurricanes in a row and not so much as a scratch left us in a sunshine state of mind.

Chip Carter A special little bush growing in Tampa, FL — read on to find out why.

What’s more, a century had passed since a major hurricane hit Tampa head-on. Our positioning on the coast makes us a tough target. The physics of a Gulf of Mexico hurricane create a spin pattern that’s unlikely to snap back our way. And by the time any Atlantic hurricane crosses the state, the time spent over land pretty much sucks the starch out of it.

We were a little bit cocky. Stormproof.

So as Irma swirled and grew and loomed ever more ominously over the Caribbean, we pleaded with family on the East Coast of Florida to pack up and head over. No dice.

As the storm continued to grow, we got a little more worried. By early last week, when Irma looked capable of blocking out the sun more completely than any solar eclipse, there was quiet concern here. People packed grocery and hardware stores and flocked to gas stations, but they did it in a remarkably orderly manner. No panic. No rushing. No hoarding.

As the storm pasted Cuba and bore down on the Keys, we got disturbing news: The odds were increasing that Tampa Bay would be Ground Zero for Irma’s assault.

By Thursday night, that seemed ever-more likely. We started calling the kids – five in all, with spouses, plus her parents – saying we should maybe think about bugging out to stay with family in metro Atlanta.

Good News Come Friday Morning

Then Friday morning we awoke to the good news that it did indeed appear Irma would zig rather than zag and miss us altogether. We could expect some heavy rain and high winds – party weather in the Bay.

Of course we were concerned about our family and friends to the east. We were heartbroken by the devastation to the south. Hell, we were still crying for Texas and Louisiana (and have you heard anybody mention Mexico and its colossal earthquake? Us neither). But – and any honest human being would tell you the same thing – we were downright delighted that we would once again be spared nature’s wrath.

Cocky.

I left about 1:30 that afternoon to pick my wife up at the nursing college where she teaches. She’s recovering from recent shoulder surgery and can’t yet use her arm, so I've been playing chauffeur.

I was as happy as I’ve been in ages – funny how relief can do that – and looking forward to a much needed weekend of rest and relaxation. I planned to spend a lot of time sitting out back looking at the lake, maybe strumming a guitar. Figured we could convince some of the kids to come stay with us. Have a big party.

Chip Carter The lake behind my house -- Irma's approach made it seem much less tranquil

Of course we knew we’d be dealing with devastation to our east and likely be called to pitch in. The State of Florida had already dialed my wife as a first responder for duty as an emergency shelter nurse, a job she wanted to perform but could not due to her arm. I knew I'd be reporting grim news from the field. No doubt we'd be involved in relief efforts – you can’t live in a place like Florida and not be ready for that (unless you’re a jackass).

But as we neared home, I was ebullient. Laughing, joking, cranking up the car stereo and singing along. We keep plenty of hurricane supplies on-hand year-round, but I reminded my wife we needed to stop off for more – you know, the good stuff, the fun stuff, the party stuff.

She begged off and asked me to drop her at the house and go myself. That’s code for “Buy all the good stuff we never keep in the house but will want this weekend and bring it home so it’s not my fault.”

Yeah! Ice cream, chips, M&Ms, wine, some nice steaks, maybe some cookies, wine, specialty cheeses, fried chicken, more wine… hey, you gotta be ready for these things.

As I shopped I felt the stress of the week drain away. I hummed along to crappy grocery store music. I chuckled when I saw the empty spots on shelves where bread, water, peanut butter and ice used to be – the work of amateurs and beginners.

By the time I got home, local emergency alerts were flashing on The Weather Channel. Fickle Irma couldn’t make up her mind. She might be eyeballing Tampa Bay again. Over the next hour or two it became clear she was. Our governor was on my television telling me – urging me – to take my family and flee.

'If You Call 911, No One Will Answer'

I have never heard more chilling words than these from Gov. Rick Scott:

“If you stay, once the storm begins, we will not send first responders. If you call 911, no one will answer.”

Let that last one ring in your head a minute. It’s still ringing in mine. Every 3-year-old knows that if you need help, you dial 911 and get it.

“If you call 911, no one will answer.”

We started calling the kids again with a new urgency. This thing looks really serious. And really big. And really pointing right at us, or near enough to blow us and everything we hold dear far, far away, like Oz-away.

Very late we all agreed we’d sleep on it and evaluate in the morning.

Chip Carter A historic home in Conyers, GA, less than a mile from where we rode it out.

It didn’t look any better. Then it got worse.

“If you call 911, no one will answer.”

Our oldest son and daughter-in-law decided it was go-time for them. Her parents were under mandatory evacuation from St. Pete and with them. We polled the rest of the family, spread around Tampa Bay, got assurances that they were all well-stocked and safe(ish) behind storm shutters and/or provisioned with generators. They’d ride it out.

We were going to Georgia, to Mom’s in Conyers, a half-hour east of Atlanta.

The next few hours were not a blur. They were slow-motion, almost agonizingly so. Adrenalin flowing, that ancient fight-or-flight instinct turned fully to flee but not being able to leave just yet. We weren’t panicked, but things were getting tight. The window was closing.

Decisions You Never Thought You'd Have To Make

Jaws set, we finished the packing we’d already half-started. Then the salvaging got serious. Decisions had to be made that you never thought you’d have to make. To have room for people and their necessary things, instant thumbs ups/thumbs downs get easier. No less painful.