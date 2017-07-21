STYLE
07/21/2017 04:40 pm ET | Updated 37 minutes ago

The Bachelorette's Style Is Even More Relatable Than You Think

We should've known.

By Carly Ledbetter

It’s not easy to dress like a celebrity. 

They tend to have full-time stylists, big budgets and gorgeous clothes on loan from designers, while most of us don’t have the kind of money or connections to come up with an A-list closet.

Occasionally, though, a star wears a piece of clothing or an accessory that’s in our price range. On this week’s edition of Cheap Celeb Finds, a Victoria’s Secret Angel wears hoops we can afford, “The Bachelorette” herself wears a dress within reach and Emma Roberts models a swimsuit we can get behind. 

Check out all of the fashionable finds below: 

1. Martha Hunt’s earrings

Gotham via Getty Images
the2bandits

The2Bandits Crawford earrings, $58

2. Emma Roberts’ bathing suit

A post shared by Bruce Bozzi (@brucebozzi) on

Cotton On

Cotton On Veronica one piece, $39.56 

3. Rachel Lindsay’s dress

Michael Simon
Gypsy05

Gypsy05 Sarai empire waist midi dress, $198

Carly Ledbetter Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

