The Bachelorette's Style Is Even More Relatable Than You Think

It’s not easy to dress like a celebrity.

They tend to have full-time stylists, big budgets and gorgeous clothes on loan from designers, while most of us don’t have the kind of money or connections to come up with an A-list closet.

Occasionally, though, a star wears a piece of clothing or an accessory that’s in our price range. On this week’s edition of Cheap Celeb Finds, a Victoria’s Secret Angel wears hoops we can afford, “The Bachelorette” herself wears a dress within reach and Emma Roberts models a swimsuit we can get behind.

Check out all of the fashionable finds below:

1. Martha Hunt’s earrings

Gotham via Getty Images

the2bandits

The2Bandits Crawford earrings, $58

2. Emma Roberts’ bathing suit

A post shared by Bruce Bozzi (@brucebozzi) on Jul 15, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

Cotton On

Cotton On Veronica one piece, $39.56

3. Rachel Lindsay’s dress

Michael Simon