The Bachelorette's Style Is Even More Relatable Than You Think

It’s not easy to dress like a celebrity.
They tend to have full-time stylists, big budgets and gorgeous clothes on loan from designers, while most of us don’t have the kind of money or connections to come up with an A-list closet.
Occasionally, though, a star wears a piece of clothing or an accessory that’s in our price range. On this week’s edition of Cheap Celeb Finds, a Victoria’s Secret Angel wears hoops we can afford, “The Bachelorette” herself wears a dress within reach and Emma Roberts models a swimsuit we can get behind.
Check out all of the fashionable finds below:
1. Martha Hunt’s earrings
The2Bandits Crawford earrings, $58
2. Emma Roberts’ bathing suit
Cotton On Veronica one piece, $39.56
3. Rachel Lindsay’s dress
Gypsy05 Sarai empire waist midi dress, $198
