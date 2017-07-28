Cheap Cheerful Travel Clothes for Women of a Certain Age

Every article about women’s travel clothes is similar. Articles focus on $thousand shawls, the newest designer safari outfits and $500 suitcases. In this article, we are going to focus on items that are useful, beautiful and cheap. And for women of a certain age, who do not backpack and do not buy cashmere travel blankets. We can still look good enough for that upgrade while skimping on travel clothes.

Travel clothing for women of a certain age and or size should be practical dark colored, and cheap! It should enhance a professional appearance, be lightweight and loose.

Here are our five you can go anywhere clothing items:

Uniqlo black pants, either the cotton ankle length or leggings type. Uniqlo now sells Extra Large and Extra Extra Large so larger ladies no longer feel left out. Colors are black, navy, even a dark orange with a preppy look.

One Eileen Fisher black stretch jersey scoop neck midi dress. Fisher stores call it a Jersey Tank Dress. Why this item? $198 gets you a cocktail/street/hot/cold weather outfit. Wear it in hot weather as is. Hate your arms or it is chilly? Put a white tee long or short tee shirt under it. Ate too much? Belt the dress with a scarf. Didn’t bring stockings, this is a midi. Want a shorter dress, hike it up and voila. Fancy dress? It works. Street clothes, it works also. Best of all, the dress weighs a few ounces and folds like a scarf. You doctor it, it does not define you.

A black on black scarf or a white on white one. In many cities you can buy scarves on the street for $5-8. Even cheaper: google keyword: Islamic scarves. You will find them as low as 99 cents on Ebay from China, and who cares if they don’t last forever. Many Muslim women wear scarves every day so they buy them literally, cheaper by the dozen. Need a bigger scarf? Tie two of them together for a fun look.

How about a lacy shirt to pep it up while traveling? H&M is not just for kids on a budget. There are plenty of glitzy and lacy tops to go with your black pants. Again, you do not need them for a lifetime, just for a fun outfit one night on your trip.

Sites for shoes now include sections called ‘comfort’. You need one pair of decent flats or heels for evenings. First search for ‘comfort’ shoes on line. Go and try them on in the store. Check padding in the shoes. Then check the width as most of us have feet that swell when traveling. Finally, if you need to, buy a larger size and add a gel sole. Or ask the sales person if the insoles come out and try the shoes on with the gels you already have. (Dr Scholls is now making flats with memory foam insoles called Georgie Flats $39.95, you might start there).

Next time you read what some Hollywood icon is packing, disregard it. You can look good and ‘pass’ just give it a try with some budget shopping in the stores our kids traffic.