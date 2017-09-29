Cheap Things to Do in New York City

New York is one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world which by thousands of tourists visit around the year & hence there is a lot of stuff you can do there. But since it is one of the most visited cities of the world it is costly as well. It is one of the towns which generate most of its revenues from tourism and traveling activities. Since most of the people around the world visit New York each year just for tourism and travel, it becomes difficult for them to find cheaper alternatives which are low-cost but enjoyable too.

We have listed down those activities and things you can do and enjoy alone, with family, friends, and partners in lower prices. Check out our list of top 10 free and cheap activities New York has to offer and enjoy your weekdays and weekends chilling with your friends spending nothing or less in this mega city.

Love art? Visit Chelsea for free drinks and Cheese and admire arts:

If you are an art lover and finding places to admire it, then Chelsea is just the right place for you. On every Thursday night, this art gallery opens for new showing which is free to the general public as well as these art shows also offer free wine, drinks, and cheese to the visitors. That is why if you are an art lover and want to enjoy free wine in art gallery must visit Chelsea in New York. For their free openings, visit their website and enjoy a night out with your art lover friends.

Join morning walk/ run in your neighborhood for free:

If you want to explore the area and don’t want to waste any money, morning is the best time to do so. Brooklyn Heights or Park Slope is some of the best places for you to have a look at the beautiful morning of New York and explore the site without spending any dollar. You can check out some historical brownstone and stop by to grab a hot cup of coffee as per your liking.

Try Authentic New York Pizza in $5 per Slice from Artichoke:

If you are in New York and haven’t tried their pizza yet, it is a total waste of tour. Try authentic creamy and cheesy pizza from Artichoke from any of the branches in New York and get your slice in $5. One slice is quite enough for one person but if you are a pizza lover then don’t hesitate to eat more.

Grab a beer from High Dive in $6:

For those who want to explore New York nights and hang out with friends can visit High Dive. It is a right place for night life and local flavors of Park Slope. You can get a beer is $6 and with tip included it will only cost you $7, not bad to catch up with friends and enjoy.

Check out free sightseeing activities in town:

It is not necessary to spend your money in travel; you can also do it for free. New York is bursting with many free activities like free carnivals, rides, games, etc. all you need is to keep an eye on these events from social media like Facebook and Twitter, your friends or family can be a good source to tell you about these free activities too.

Take a free ride on Staten Island Ferry and enjoy the view:

A free ferry ride sounds very good especially when you are looking for cheaper alternatives in New York. It is one of the most underrated activities, but worth a visit, the Staten Island Ferry doesn’t cost anything if you don’t know your destination. Therefore you can enjoy a free ride and enjoy a free trip right to the Statue of Liberty. A great value for a beautiful evening view.

Enjoy free live theater of New York at People’s Improv Theater or Magnet Theater:

There are lots of live theater working in New York City which is either completely free or as cheap as $5 on weekends. If you are looking for a safe and inexpensive activity with your friends and family, do try any comedy theater which is popular spot to meet any celebrity or new artists.

A visit to Central Park for completely free:

If you want to go outdoors and enjoy the fresh air of New York, you must visit one of the biggest parks, Central Park. Not only this park will allow you to enjoy a beautiful evening in this mega city but also help you relax outdoors without spending a penny. You can also take your food and drinks to keep you going all day long as there is so much to do there.

Explore the Cloisters, Manhattan’s beautiful museums for very less or free:

If you are looking to explore the most beautiful museums of Manhattan, then you must go to the Fort Tryon Park the Cloisters. It is a perfect place to explore a perfect combination of architecture and Medieval art. There is a little entry fee, but you can also choose timings and days to opt for a free visit and enjoy a beautiful sunny evening there.

Get to know how beer is made on weekends: