Check Out This Spanish Twist On The Classic Egg & Chorizo Sandwich

The Tumaca Truck is known for its authentic, Spanish-style food from one of the most popular regions in the world.

For the Tumaca Truck, the phrase, “happy food from Barcelona,” is an endearing motto, and a fact of life, as these purveyors of delicious items like Catalan sausage and Spanish serrano ham never seem to disappoint.

If you’ve never stopped by the Tumaca Truck, Hansen’s Natural Soda is giving you an exclusive opportunity to check them out on October 7 at Fresh Coat Mural Festival in DTLA's Arts District.

If that doesn’t work for your schedule, the Tumaca Truck will also be at FOODBEAST’s third annual OOZEFEST, an all-you-can-eat and all-you-can-drink cheese festival in Santa Ana, California on October 14.

At both events, you’ll be able to try one of the most famous items on Tumaca’s menu, the Eggs & Chorizo served on a toasted ciabatta from well-known baker Bub & Grandma’s.

Tumaca’s Eggs & Chorizo features Spanish dry-cured chorizo, two over medium eggs, melted Manchego cheese, and crispy smoked bacon topped with chives.

This breakfast-meets-lunch sandwich is the perfect combination of savory and spicy, and is paired perfectly with Hansen’s Mandarin Lime Soda. Grab a can of your own and come join the festivities on October 7 and October 14!

Photos by Evan Lancaster

By Evan Lancaster