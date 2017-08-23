29 Cheesy Gifts For People Who Are More Cheddar Than Human At This Point

If the 🧀 emoji is consistently among your most-used ones (perhaps next to 🍷 and 🥖), we have gouda news for you.

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with liking cheese more than people. In fact, we encourage it. You’ll always feel better after a block of cheddar. A wheel of Brie makes you feel free. You’ll never miss after a bite of Swiss. Who needs a fella when you have some mozzarella?

You get the idea.

If you know someone whose longest-running relationship is with their night cheese, we've got you covered. Check out these 29 cheesy gifts for folks who are essentially more cheese than human at this point