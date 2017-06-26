Chef-Approved Flavor Secrets for the Grill

No matter whether you prefer charcoal, natural gas or wood, whether you use a portable unit or one built into a backyard kitchen, whether you believe in cooking with the lid on or off, we can all agree on one thing:

It’s grilling season!

The official arrival of summer last week confirmed what many have known since Memorial Day. The time is ripe for cooking meat, chicken, seafood, veggies and more over a hot flame outside.

We’ve already established that equipment and menu items can vary widely. Well, the range of options for preparing the food is quite extensive, too.

How familiar are you with marinades?

Ever used a dry rub? If so, have you ever made your own dry rub?

What about olive oil, lemons and Greek yogurt – any of those items on your pre-grilling shopping list?

Answers to those questions are among the many tips and tricks that can help you make your grilled meals healthier. To help you along your grilling journey, I’m sharing this spot with Annette Gray, Leader Culinary Innovation and Research and Development Chef for Aramark.

Aramark is the largest U.S.-based food services provider and is working with my organization, the American Heart Association, to improve the health of all Americans by 20 percent by 2020. Together, we’re in the second year of “Healthy for Life 20 By 20,” a five-year initiative to help people reduce calories, saturated fat and sodium while boosting consumption of fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

Annette’s rise in the culinary world began with an apprenticeship in Switzerland and included stints as the chef de cuisines at the Inventions Restaurant at Disneyland Paris and at the Animal Kingdom Lodge at Disney World. She’s also been executive chef at Hard Rock Hotel in Orlando, Florida, and held corporate roles with TGI Friday’s and Red Lobster.

It’s my pleasure to let Annette continue this delicious discussion.

***

Annette Gray

Summer is one of my favorite seasons because it’s the perfect time to discover what healthy food can do for you. With grilling season at its peak, whether you’re a chef working in a national park or a garden variety backyard burger-flipper, everyone can use healthy tips for grilling.

The chefs I have the pleasure of working alongside at the Aramark Innovation Center and around the U.S. believe the secret to grilling better is “grilling different.” We challenge ourselves to push past the status quo and mix it up by trying healthier marinades and dry rubs, or even creating a lighter twist on the classic BBQ sauce. We’re constantly looking for fresh and healthy ways to layer on the flavor and delight the people we serve in workplaces, hospitals and college and university dining halls every day.

We’re excited by the fact that the recipes we create can help people discover a whole new way of cooking. Many of the innovative ideas we’ve developed can be recreated in your kitchen at home. I surveyed our chefs and here are their top five flavor secrets for the grill. They’re easy and delicious so give them a try this summer.

1. Soak up the marinade

Start with the right marinade and add healthier flavor to your meats and veggies before you even light the grill. Along with herbs and spices, healthier marinades contain healthy oils and non-fat Greek yogurt, with less added salt or sugar. Reduce salt with either champagne, red or white wine vinegar, lemon juice or lemon-infused oil, cooking wine, or a little mustard. Reduce added sugar with fruit purees – try ripe mangoes or peaches. Another one of my favorite marinade combos includes plain yogurt, lemon juice, rosemary and thyme. It’s super simple but makes the chicken or beef super moist and flavorful.

2. Rub on the spices

Spice rubs add flavor to meats, fish and chicken. Made from common pantry ingredients like paprika, chili powder, and cayenne, spice rub ingredients have fewer calories than BBQ sauces or even marinades. Spice combinations are endless from garlic, onion powder, dried basil and oregano to spicy Jerk chicken rub, made from allspice, cayenne, nutmeg, ground cloves and cinnamon. Healthy spice rubs boost the flavor before you fire up the grill. My favorite no-salt added spice blend is versatile and tastes delicious on meats, seafood, veggies and tofu.

3. Bursts of lemon everywhere

It’s easy to cut the amount of salt you use on your grilled meats or seafood by 50 percent. Just replace with lemony goodness. Replace each ½ teaspoon of salt with 5 teaspoons of juice and 1 teaspoon of zest and drizzle flavor directly over foods as they cook. How you tend to food while it’s on the grill can enhance and lock in flavor.

4. Baste on the flavor

Use your basting brush and pack on additional flavor over the flame. Baste green veggies with olive oil and herb mixes. Baste steak, chicken or fish with your own mix of ingredients, try chopped cloves, onions, Dijon mustard, olive oil and red wine vinegar.

5. Top it all off

Not all flavor is added on the grill, some can be added afterwards. Try toppings that add healthy flavors to your plate like a fresh fruit compote or salsa or top with finely chopped grilled veggies.