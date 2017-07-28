Chef Scott Conant | Prince of Pasta

Chef Scott Conant is a master of his craft.

Go down the list.

Chef. Author. Restaurateur.

Master.

And the Master is back at it again with his newest Restaurant, Fusco, located in Manhattan/Gramercy. Named after his Grandmother, Carminella Fusco.

His Grandmother embodied old-world hospitality and that’s exactly what one can expect when dinning at this elegant and upscale restaurant. It just doesn’t get anymore authentic than that.

Chef Scott Conant took the time to talk with me about Fusco, pasta and whipping out your phone for food photos at the table.

Nicole Franzen

DA | Can you share a memory of your Grandmother that helped inspire the name of your newest restaurant, Fusco?

Scott Conant |

I always remember her making pasta on a HUGE wooden board. She would make cavatelli or orecchiette.

That...and also her sense of taking care of guests. She would always have something ready for guests....such a sense of old world hospitality and caring. So genuine and warmhearted.

Nicole Franzen

DA | If you find yourself cooking a dish for just you, what dish is it you find yourself going to the most?

Scott Conant |

If I could, I’d eat chicken cutlets and Spaghetti Aglio e Olio everyday of my life.”

Nicole Franzen

DA | What dish do your friends, family and guests “bug” you to make/take for functions?

Scott Conant |

I made gnudi with black truffles for some friends and family for New Year's Eve. About 30 people. They are still asking for more.

DA | How would you describe the food and wine menu at Fusco - is it true that it may change monthly?

Scott Conant |

We make changes weekly. Not to the whole menu. But rather to dishes. We can print and adjust daily if we need to.

The overall focus is the spirit of Italy; the sense of conviviality and happiness over the table. Good food in an upscale setting that's serious but doesn't take itself seriously. The wine list is comprised of unarguable quality in all price points.

Nicole Franzen

DA | When you’re traveling and sitting at a restaurant, not your own, what dish do you have to try if you see it on the menu?

Scott Conant | Octopus, almost any lamb dishes and definitely a white truffle dish of some kind.

DA | Who is the absolute most entertaining to Co-Host Chopped with, behind the scenes?

Scott Conant | We literally have a cast of characters that doesn't show up after it's all edited. After almost 10 years we all know each other so well. It’'s amazingly fun. Everyday. I'’m not going to pinpoint any ONE in particular. We all have a good time. And Ted is a great manager of our insanity, keeping us focused.

Nicole Franzen

DA | You are the Prince of Pasta. How ‘al dente’ is too ‘al dente’?

Scott Conant |

It really is a matter of taste ultimately. Too al dente is unpalatable. But then again so is overcooked.

There should be a firmness to the pasta but never crunchy. Obviously.

DA | What do you recommend when looking for a quality Olive Oil for the home kitchen?

Scott Conant |

I go with something from Italy. Tuscan but not too spicy. Or even southern Italy or other parts of the Mediterranean.

I like to taste and try various kinds. I’m always trading up.

Nicole Franzen

DA | As a Chef, what is your stance on the cell phone photograph when a dish arrives at the table?

Scott Conant | I love it. It keeps us very on our toes from a presentation perspective. And that free advertising is something everyone needs regardless of their success levels.

DA | What would you consider to be a very underused or underappreciated ingredient when someone is making a pasta - whether it be a protein, vegetable or cheese?

Scott Conant | Crushed red pepper. Not just for spice, but for layering flavors.

Nicole Franzen

DA | In your vision, what do you hope to have a patron experience when at Fusco?

Scott Conant | A level of nostalgia from a service perspective and a flavor profile experience. And for guests to walk away feeling like they are genuinely appreciated for coming into the restaurant. That old world hospitality needs to shine through and be a tangible emotion for guests and the staff. Which ultimately translates to happiness.