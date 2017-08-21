Chef Series: Chef Jason Smith of Minneapolis Legend Manny’s Steakhouse

Manny’s, an upmarket steakhouse in Minneapolis that anchors the swank W Minneapolis - The Foshay is an institution. Yes, the portion sizes are huge, but as dramatic as they may be, such as an option called the bludgeon, a Flintstone-worthy serving complete with a bone to wield, that’s not the main draw. It’s quality, pure and simple. Manny’s is widely considered the city’s best place for steak. And for good reason. This is a restaurant that knows the lineage of every single slab of meat. For the past two years, Executive Chef Jason Smith has been at the helm in the kitchen. Before joining Manny’s, he worked in kitchens across the Midwest, and fittingly he began his career when he was 14 years old working the line at a barbeque joint in Kansas. Yes. This chef knows his meat.

What drew you to become a chef?

My grandfather was a great cook and had traveled the world a lot being in the military. He introduced me to a variety of global flavors and always had me try all different types of food.

Any early memories of cooking?

Not cooking necessarily, but food related memories instilled in mind include gathering tomatoes from the garden, shucking fresh corn, hunting morels and peeling hickory bark for the smoker.

What do you think people underestimate about food in the Midwest?

I think the Midwestern dining scene has made huge strides in the last 10 years or so. There are world class restaurants in places like Minneapolis and Chicago that no one would have expected. Chef-driven restaurants by definition inspire and spawn other chef driven concepts, which have really helped the growth we’ve seen in new restaurants today.

What makes a great Manny’s steak?

Manny’s steaks are held to very strict standards. We work with a third generation operation out of Chicago that ensures our steaks are dry aged (28, 65 & 85 day aging), trimmed and cut to our exact specifications. In addition, we have brought the farm-to-table concept into our operation. We call it “Bull-to-Table”. We know the provenance and lineage of every single steak that hits our guest’s plates. We own a bull by the name of American Made. He and his band of brothers are the sources of 100% of Manny’s steaks.

Any tips on how to cook a perfect steak?

Plenty of salt and a really hot grill! More importantly start out with a superior steak and don’t screw it up!

Some portions on your menu—from hashbrowns to desserts—are huge. Shareable, for sure. What’s the theory behind such generosity on the menu?

Manny’s is about opulence and excess, so making even the simple things as memorable as possible is what we do. On top of Manny’s portions our servers are larger than life; they’re career servers who have worked at Manny’s for 10 and even 20 years who ensure that no table goes hungry. Our guests love walking out with a Manny’s doggie bag – there’s nothing better than Manny’s steak paired with eggs for a first class breakfast!

When you’re not working, what’s your favorite go-to meal at home or out?

I love Italian food so my go to meal at home is fresh pappardelle and Bolognese. My kids help roll the pasta and the sauce takes all afternoon to make, so the house smells great.

Any food trend that you predict will (or should) wane soon?

Rainbow colored food.

Flash forward ten years: What are you doing?