Chef Series: London Calling, Celebrity Chef Theo Randall

Theo Randall is a British-born celebrity chef, who specializes in Italian cuisine. He has appeared in many TV programs, including Market Kitchen, Celebrity MasterChef, The Weakest Link – Celebrity Food and Drink special, Beat the Chef, Food Poker and Saturday Kitchen.

But Randall bucks the typical profile of celebrity chef. Not only isn’t he a preening, screaming figure; he’s actually downright friendly. That’s right, friendly.

That warmth translates into his food at his namesake restaurant located within the InterContinental Hotel Park Lane in London. And that’s just what you want in an Italian restaurant. His authentic pasta dishes such as ravioli with butternut squash, marjoram, sage and butter are made fresh every day. Other featured dishes are his linguine with Dorset blue lobster and San Marzano tomatoe, as well as spatchcock pigeon on bruschetta with cavolo nero, pancetta and porcini mushrooms. His Piedmontese pizza is a colorful temptation with red and yellow peppers, fontal cheese, red onions, lilliput capers and anchovies.

Randall has racked up numerous awards such as London Restaurant Awards Best Italian Restaurant of The Year, Harden’s Guide Best Italian/ Mediterranean over £50, and the highest ranked Italian on the Sunday Times Food List.

What drew you to become a chef?

From a very early age I knew I wanted to cook. We spent many summers in France and Italy, where food was always the main attraction. Eating out and seeing all the restaurants was very exciting and inspiring to see them full of people enjoying themselves.

Any early memories of cooking?

My mother is a great cook and was very instinctive when it came to baking. She would always bake bread at least twice a week! I would help her, especially when she was making our "coming-home-from-school-cake" that was supposed to last until Wednesday. It never lasted beyond Tuesday. Family meals were always very social and we would all be given tasks. If we were having roast lamb, my job was to pick the mint from the garden and make mint sauce. To this day I still make it exactly the same way.

London has been on the world stage in terms of food for quite a while now. What is driving the city’s culinary energy?

A lot of things. We live in a fantastic, multicultural society, which means there are so many wonderful cuisines to experience. London has become the place to start a new concept and so there are a lot of experimental restaurants. The variety of cuisines is growing and so Londoners are always looking for the next thing. Recently East London has been the hub of all this activity, with restauranteurs from all over the world choosing London to open their latest outpost.

Any great food tips on finding great food in and around London?

There are so many great food places to find in London. The obvious places like Borough Market and Marylebone are great and you will find delicious ingredients and cool restaurants. Try Mercato Metropolitano in SE1, it has a great selection of produce stalls and pop-up restaurants. You will find some really interesting ingredients, great wine, cheese and very good pasta. My latest find is a pizzeria in Hoxton Square called Radio Alice where I can safely say that I have had the most interesting and delicious Pizza.

When you’re not working, what’s your favorite go-to meal at home or out?

I love Chinese food and Sunday lunches tend to be spent at Mayfair Garden in North Audley St., eating the most delicious dim sum with my family.

Flash forward ten years: What are you doing?