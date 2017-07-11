Chef’s Series: Mike Rakun of Mercy in Minneapolis

Mercy is a bold new restaurant in the heart of Minneapolis. It is steps away from famed music venues like the State, the Orpheum and Guthrie Theaters, where everyone from Diana Krall to Seth Meyers play when they come to town. Fittingly, the restaurant is located inside the arts-centric Le Meridien Hotel.

Chef Mike Rakun has created a menu that’s features comfort food like pork chops with hush puppies and beer can chicken. But Rakun has also thrown in a twist or two, which makes the menu especially fun to sample. Example: pacu (a toothy Amazonian white fish) “fish ribs” doused in buffalo wing sauce and accompanied by a disclaimer: don’t be scared. Rakun began his career in Chicago and spent time in Florida before anchoring himself in Minneapolis.

What drew you to become a chef?

Every Saturday morning growing up, I would watch cooking shows, not cartoons. I would watch Julia Childs, and experiment in the kitchen with grandma.

Any early memories of cooking?

Around 8- or 9 years old, I remember trying to bake soufflé after seeing Julia Childs on TV. My mom yelled at me because I trashed the kitchen.

What do you think people underestimate about food in the Midwest?

Here, chefs have always used local and seasonal ingredients; we use what is available and are creative with how to use it beyond the season. We have direct contact with the farmers and have access to amazing ingredients. We were doing it before it was a trend. It’s how we cook.

What’s the Minneapolis food scene like now?

Highy competitive. Big city talent without the population. We’re all competing for the same consumer.

Any great food tips on finding great food in Minneapolis? Any hidden gems?

We’re lucky, we have great farmer’s markets that produce beautiful products. Quang Restaurant on Eat Street in Minneapolis has the best pho and banh mi sandwiches. You won’t find a better value.

Gotta ask: what was the inspiration for the fabulously weird and wonderful pacu fish ribs?

I have worked with pacu for many years. Pacu is highly sustainable, underutilized and delicious. I wanted a way to make it more approachable and thought about buffalo wings… everyone loves buffalo wings and pacu has a bit of a mineral note similar to catfish so hot sauce just made sense.

When you’re not working, what’s your favorite go-to meal at home or out?

Summertime, I’m grilling something in the Green Egg!

Any food trend that you predict will (or should) wane soon?

No more tweezer food! I’m looking for more comfort, more approachability.

Flash forward ten years: What are you doing?

Dream: Sitting on a boat in the Caribbean fishing and cooking for guests.