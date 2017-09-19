Cheisa Torrence; She is Truly Her Sister's Keeper

It’s not every day that a woman comes along and wants, desires, makes it her mission in life to see another woman grow, excel and become all that she is meant to be. However, among us is Cheisa Torrence! She has made it her goal in live to see all women be what god has created them to be She is not only the owner of The Silver Centre; she is also the mastermind behind EmPOWER. EmPower, the Grind & Grow Summit, is a Women’s Empowerment Conference targeting women in business, aspiring female entrepreneurs, leading women in their communities and careers and any woman looking to be amongst other women in hopes to gain knowledge, unity, support and resources across a wide range of industries & interests. The Mission is simple. Unity. Learning, Grinding, and Growing..together. The number of businesses owned by African American women grew 322% since 1997, making black females the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs in the U.S. according to Fortune magazine.

“I love people. I love to see people be all that they can be. I am a Ambassador for women in business. I am their biggest cheerleader! And anyway that I can help them, I will.”says Chesia. And that is exactly what she did this past weekend in the great city of Indianapolis, IN. Chesia pulled another stellar event off with business women from around the city for a stellar prayer brunch with guest speaker, Karri Turner! It was absolutely life changing! We prayed, cried, worshipped, conducted business, and was Empowered to take our businesses to the next level. Definitely a space in time to never be forgotten, but cherished. Karri taught on the importance of prayer over your business and what God will do if you just keep Him first. She also taught on why it’s so important to lock arms and support another woman!!! There is power in collaboration!

Chesia has created EmPOWER to serve as a platform to empower & energize women professionally and personally through a variety of topics, assist in achieving next level goals and encourage women to work together for the benefit of all women. Chesia is committed to engage with her attendees through an informative program of powerful & talented speakers along with facilitating networking, vending and potential business opportunities through an interactive exhibition and a dynamic program .

If you don’t know Chesia, you need to! I vote Chesia to be President of Women! Literally. She knows how to make all women shine…..unapologetically. She is definitely her sister’s keeper!

