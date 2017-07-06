Forget about Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor; The Cleveland Cavaliers vs. the Golden State Warriors; or even Peanut Butter vs. Jelly.

That’s all small potatoes compared to the two forces facing off at the third annual Politicon in late July. There, outspoken liberal comedian Chelsea Handler will take on controversial conservative Tomi Lahren in a live debate grudge match you didn’t know you’ve been waiting for.

Handler, known for her signature blunt comedy, is candid (to say the least) in her criticism of President Donald Trump, once telling The Daily Beast that a Trump Presidency would be “the end of our civilization.”

(So, yeah, she’s not a fan.)

Lahren is on the opposite side of the political spectrum, making a name for herself through shocking and incendiary remarks, including calling the Black Lives Matter movement “the new KKK.”

Trevor and @TomiLahren discuss Black Lives Matter, the KKK, and Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protest. https://t.co/3ZXncZSVdm pic.twitter.com/8YrybRYRBX — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 1, 2016

TheWrap reports a Politicon rep revealed details of the debate, explaining that the format will be like Handler’s Netflix show, “Chelsea.”

It will be “similar to how she does her Netflix show. She’ll act as the host and essentially interview the guest (Tomi), and of course, she’ll interject her signature wit and opinions into the conversation.”

Whatever you think of Handler and Lahren, neither is known to back down from their opinions. Lahren even claimed she was fired from The Blaze for her comments supporting abortion rights. This should all make for a lively debate.

The only question now is, can the internet Handler it?