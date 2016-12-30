QUEER VOICES

'It’s Hard to Show the World I Exist': Chelsea Manning's Final Plea to Be Seen

12/30/2016 12:03 pm ET
JamesMichael Nichols Queer Voices Deputy Editor, The Huffington Post

In 2010, Chelsea Manning leaked thousands of classified documents in an attempt to shed light on the “true cost of war” in the Middle East. But while other whistleblowers continue to attract media attention and concern, Manning is locked in a maximum-security prison, six years into a 35-year sentence. On the heels of a last appeal to President Obama for clemency, Manning tells Broadly about her struggle for visibility and justice.

More:

Chelsea Manning
Suggest a correction
Comments
'It’s Hard to Show the World I Exist': Chelsea Manning's Final Plea to Be Seen

CONVERSATIONS