Chelsea Manning Has Epic Response To Tweeter Who Wants Her 'Shot For Treason'

Former Army intelligence analyst and transgender activist Chelsea Manning responded in the best way Monday night to a violent message she received on Twitter.
The whistleblower, who posed in her bathing suit for a profile in the September issue of Vogue, has been considered a highly polarizing figure ever since she released thousands of sensitive government documents related to America’s Iraq and Afghanistan wars in 2013.
As a result, Manning still receives messages like the one she received on Monday night from a Twitter user who told her “You should have been shot for treason.”
Her response was priceless.
Since Manning’s release from prison earlier this year after her sentence was commuted by then-President Obama, the activist has used her platform to draw attention to the injustices trans and gender-nonconforming people face in America. Most recently she slammed Trump’s ban on transgender people in the military, calling the move “cowardice.”
CONVERSATIONS