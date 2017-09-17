Cheryl Hines hosts 2017 Television Industry Advocacy Awards

To honor actors making a difference, Primetime Emmy Nominee Cheryl Hines (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) hosted the Inaugural 2017 Television Industry Advocacy Awards during Emmys weekend at TAO Los Angeles in Hollywood. This cocktail party and awards ceremony benefited The Creative Coalition (who works tirelessly to advocate for the arts in the United States), and was hosted by TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider with support from BBVA Compass.

On a bright, sunny day, Cheryl Hines hit the red carpet with her husband and presenter Robert F Kennedy Jr. in a stunning red dress before taking center stage. As a long-time member and advocate of The Creative Coalition, Cheryl’s lobbied with The Creative Coalition President Tim Daly (“Madam Secretary”) and CEO Robin Bronk, along with many well-known actors on Capitol Hill to preserve the National Endowment of the Arts. Because “Art” is the second largest export for the U.S., it is vital for our future. For every $1 spent on arts education, it brings $7 back into our economy. Everyone was at this Pre-Emmy event to celebrate the arts and support this great cause.

Liz H Kelly Alyssa Milano on the red carpet at the 2017 Television Industry Advocacy Awards

This year’s honorees included Actors Alyssa Milano (“Mistresses”), Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”), Finn Wolfhard (“Stranger Things”), Troian Bellisario (“Pretty Little Liars”), Keegan-Michael Key (“Friends from College”), Chloe Benet (Actor, “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Seth Green (“Robot Chicken”), Regina King (“American Crime”), and Robert Herjavec (TV Personality “Shark Tank”) for using their power of celebrity to advocate for positive, social welfare change.

Presenters included included Kevin Smith (Producer/Director/Actor, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back), Jennifer Salke (President, NBC Entertainment), Ian Harding (Actor, “Pretty Little Liars”), Milo Ventimiglia (Actor, “This Is Us”), Clark Gregg (Actor, “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Erika Christensen (Actor, “Ten Days in the Valley”), Sandra Lee (TV Personality, “Semi-Homemade Cooking with Sandra Lee”), Tim Story (Director, “Fantastic Four”) and Robert F Kennedy Jr. (Philanthropist).

Liz H Kelly L to R: Regina King, Keegan-Michael Key, Chloe Bennet, and The Creative Coalition CEO Robin Bronk

The Creative Coalition CEO Robin Bronk kicked off the awards by asking everyone, “Does arts have a place in this nation?...We fight the good fight to make sure the arts flourish in this nation.” The Creative Coalition is a non-profit, non-partisan social and public advocacy organization in the entertainment industry, and anyone can join as a member. The group mobilizes leaders in the arts community on issues of public importance, including First Amendment Rights, arts advocacy and public education.

Robin then turned the podium over to Cheryl Hines, who introduced each presenter for these special TIAA awards. Honorees gave heartfelt acceptance speeches, and everyone was inspired by their words:

Liz H Kelly Alyssa Milano honored for her work with UNICEF

Alyssa Milano (“Mistresses”, recognized for her work with UNICEF) – “For as long as I can remember, I’ve wanted to help children. And so working with UNICEF has been one of the greatest gifts of my life, and it has given me the opportunity to really make a difference, and for that, I feel so fortunate….What UNICEF really does is it saves and protects the world’s most vulnerable children. And every time I was in the field, I was completely blown away by the tireless dedication of UNICEF’s staff….And I’m convinced that if there are angels on this planet, they work for UNICEF…I hope my advocacy one day inspires my own children.”

Liz H Kelly Chrissy Metz honored for her work with Operation Smile.

Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”, recognized for advocating for “Operation Smile”) – “It’s helps these people just eat and read and speak properly. It was something really near and dear to my heart. My nephew’s 11, and I see how it affects him every day. I’m just really honored to be here and be in this room. I think the reason why we’re here on this planet is to learn, teach and grow and to evolve, and I think we’re all doing that collectively so thank you very much.”

Liz H Kelly Finn Wolfhard honored for his advocacy work with Sweet Relief.

Finn Wolfhard (“Stranger Things”, recognized for advocating “Sweet Relief”) – “I was introduced to Sweet Relief by my friend Matthew Leone. He’s in a band called Madina Lake from Chicago, and he received help from Sweet Relief after an accident in 2010. Matthew did not have any health insurance... It saved Matthew’s life. Sweet Relief organized the fundraising process and negotiated Matthew’s medical bills. After multiple brain surgeries and a year of mental health and physical rehab, Matthew’s back on the road again full-time.”

Liz H Kelly Troian Bellisario honored for being an advocate to get help early with eating disorders and mental health challenges.

Troian Bellisario (“Pretty Little Liars”, recognized for sharing her personal story to help others) – “I stand before you today as one of the lucky ones. I’m a product of early diagnosis, a series of medical treatment and also most important, understanding and empathy. And I want others to have this chance that I’ve had so hopefully by continuing this conversation with other survivors about our experiences with eating disorders, by writing about them, by creating thru them, I think a child can see what it means and looks like to live with mental illness and seek the help that they so deserve, so thank you again.”

After being moved by these acceptance speeches, everyone mingled and congratulated these shining stars for doing well as actors, and doing good. Additional guests included Richard Schiff (“Ballers”), Johnathan Fernandez (“Lethal Weapon”), Bernard David Jones (“The Mayor”), Tara Reid (“Sharknado”), Yetide Badaki (“American Gods”), Alan Maldonado (“Blackish”), Vincent Rodriguez (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Steven Weber (”Wings”) and many more.

Liz H Kelly Richard Schiff (”Ballers”) hit the red carpet, and has been a long-time supporter of The Creative Coalition.