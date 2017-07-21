Cheryl Polote-Williamson Spotlight

As a child of the King, it is time for you to walk confidently in who you are! No longer allow life's tests and trials to cause your head to be bowed. Chin up, chest out! You are the righteousness of God! You are the head and not the tail! The enemy has used things and situations to try to destroy you, but guess what? He failed.. miserably. Affirmed is your year long journey to rebuild and recharge your self worth. Get ready to leave insecurity and low self esteem behind for good.

Cheryl Polote-Williamson is a transformational speaker, a certified life coach, multi-bestselling author, and visionary entrepreneur. As the founder and CEO of Cheryl PW Speaks LLC, she helps female entrepreneurs build business and personal relationships based on honesty, integrity, and trust. Through her transparent and direct style, Cheryl helps women around the globe affirm their God-given skills and abilities. A member of the Forbes Coaches Council and Christian Women in Media, Cheryl tours nationally to share her highly sought-after expertise in business development, providing positive and tangible solutions to other female entrepreneurs who are ready to grow and succeed. Her ability as a speaker to encourage, captivate, and empower audiences, along with her devotion to helping people walk out in their gifts, has earned her numerous awards, including the Chocolate Social Award for best online community, the Dallas Top 25 Award, and the Female Success Factor Award in 2016.