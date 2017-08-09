Chester Bennington's Family Will Decide If Singer's 'Carpool Karaoke' Episode Airs

Chester Bennington’s family will decide if the late Linkin Park lead singer’s appearance on “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” will air, host James Corden says.

In an interview with The Associated Press Tuesday, the “Late Late Show” host said the decision was “completely” up to Bennington’s family.

“We will approach it in whatever manner his family ... however they would like it to be handled,” Corden said. “We consider it not our decision to make. We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want.”

Bennington died by suicide on July 20. He was 41 and is survived by his wife, Talinda Bennington, and six children.

Before his death, The Linkin Park frontman firmed an episode of Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” an off-shoot of the popular hit “Late Late Show” segment. Apple Music announced the series last summer and released the premiere episode featuring Corden and Will Smith late Tuesday.

Bennigton’s widow tweeted her gratitude to Corden on Wednesday for his comments.

In the days following his death, Bennington’s Linkin Park bandmates set up a website in honor of the star. The site features suicide prevention materials and a platform for fans to pay tribute.