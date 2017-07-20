News Of Chester Bennington's Death Comes On Late Friend Chris Cornell's Birthday

Chester Bennington, the lead singer of Linkin Park, died this week at 41. His death was reported on Thursday, on what would have been the 53rd birthday of his late friend Chris Cornell.

“I can’t imagine a world without you in it,” Bennington said after Cornell died in May. The Soundgarden singer’s death was ruled a suicide. Law enforcement officials have said that they are investigating Bennington’s death as an apparent suicide as well.

Bennington’s message to Cornell reads in full:

Cornell toured with Linkin Park in 2007 and 2008. On May 27, Bennington performed a rendition of “Hallelujah” at Cornell’s funeral.

And here is a video of Bennington and Cornell performing together: