Chicago Sees Spike In Black Women Obtaining Concealed Carry Permits

Marchelle Tigner, founder of Trigger Happy Firearm Instruction, noted the increased likelihood of domestic violence against black women in an interview with The Associated Press.

“It’s important, especially for black women, to learn how to shoot,” she said. “We need to learn how to defend ourselves.”

Philip Smith, founder of the National African American Gun Association, told the Tribune that the surge is also attributed to the 2016 election and a presidency that has emboldened racists.

“A lot of black women are now going to the range, to the store buying a gun and then going to practice,” he said. “It’s a definite trend that we’re seeing at our organization and also in general public.”

In 2014, a Pew Research Center survey found that 54 percent of black people believed that owning guns did “more to protect people than endanger personal safety.” Only 29 percent said the same in 2012.

However, Tigner told WBUR that black people are largely shut out of the predominately white and male firearm industry, and stereotypes associated with black gun owners still exist.

“Every story you see with a black person and a firearm is a negative story. It’s about someone, you know, getting shot, or someone robbing someone, so I wanted to change that narrative and make it normal,” she said. “We can exercise our Second Amendment rights just like everyone else can, and it’s not just a bad thing or making you a criminal. And I think education is key to changing that narrative.”