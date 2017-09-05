Even A Strip Club Joined This Hilarious Sign War With Chick-Fil-A

A local barbecue restaurant in Alabama learned the hard way that a neighboring Chick-Fil-A prefers to kill with kindness.

“[Chick-fil-A] is directly across the street from us, so I felt compelled to respond just because it was so funny,” Valuzzo told HuffPost. “I started a group text with some of my wittiest employees trying to think of something funny to say.”

What ensued was an adorably meaty sign war that’s smoldered for over a month.

For the initial poke at Chick-fil-A, Valuzzo said she wanted to keep things light.

“We didn’t want to get aggressive because Chick-fil-A has some fiercely loyal customers,” she told HuffPost.

“Chick-fil-A, I thought we were friends... Open Sundays” read Moe’s first sign, taking a dig at the chicken chain’s policy of closing on Sundays.

Ashleigh Valuzzo

Chick-fil-A was a little slow to respond, as manager Jon Hewett had to get permission from his boss first, he told HuffPost. But after about three weeks, the store put up a sign asking Moe’s to be friends again.

Moe’s responded that it was too late: They’d moved on to be with Diamonds, an “adult entertainment club” down the street.

Ashleigh Valuzzo

Ashleigh Valuzzo

The banter continued back and forth, with Chick-fil-A avoiding any direct digs at Moe’s ― but not too shy to ask for a company secret.

“Chick-fil-A is known as being overly nice and friendly,” Hewett said. “So I knew I had to respond in a way that wasn’t mean. But I also knew I had to make people laugh.”

Ashleigh Valuzzo

Ashleigh Valuzzo

Finally, Diamonds gently advised Moe’s to let its former friend go, with a sign of its own.

Ashleigh Valuzzo

The friendly sign feud is still going, Valuzzo said. Hewett said he plans to continue responding about once per week, with no plans to stop.