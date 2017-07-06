Chilcot Inquiry - has the smoke really cleared?

It has been touted almost as a universal truth that it is better to see the glass as half full as opposed to half empty. But dare I say: the game-changers, the nation-builders, the Martin Luther Kings, Malcolm Xs and Mahatma Ghandis - they had to see the glass as half empty in order to fill it.

Today marks the anniversary of the Iraq inquiry report, also known as the Chilcot inquiry (named after its chairman, Sir John Chilcot). The inquiry was 6275 pages long, with 2.6 million words and it cost the taxpayers £10 million. It can now be found online: http://www.iraqinquiry.org.uk

The purpose of the Chilcot report was “to examine what happened and to learn lessons so governments are equipped to respond to "similar situations" in the future.”

The inquiry, like the recent Grenfell inquiry, stated no intention of reaching a verdict that would lead to prosecution of those responsible. It was an arduous seven year long process of selectively compiling evidence to document the entire journey of the Iraq war, from Blair’s love note to Bush: “with you, whatever,” to the harrowing culmination and conclusion of the most exorbitant “whatever” in history - the lives of over half a million and most likely up to a million innocent people.

Report’s Revelations

They went to war without the UN’s approval. Iraq was a recognised member of the UN; they were already engaging in talks with the UN about disarmament. The UN resolution 1441 carried out an inspection within Iraq and released a twelve thousand page declaration stating that there were no WMDs in Iraq. Meanwhile, on the same day, the US announced that it had prepared for an invasion to commence within the coming months.

Both Chilcot and the UN affirm that all other non-military options had not yet been exhausted. There was still hope for success through peaceful negotiation - without killing up to a million people, destabilising not only Iraq but surrounding areas, and increasing global security threats through the monumental escalation of retaliating terrorist activity, including the formation of ISIS on Iraqi soil. We know now for a fact that peaceful disarmament is entirely possible, following the successful nuclear disarmament of Iran in the Obama era, and the fact that Saddam had allowed the UN to send Hans Blix and his team of weapons inspectors is proof enough that he was open to co-operating with the UN.

Iraq had no connections with 9/11 or Al-Qaedah. The claim made by Dick Cheney that Saddam Hussein had links with Al-Qaeda was ruled out by the 9/11 commission in 2004. Yet, Blair was still brazen enough to claim whilst testifying at the inquiry that the 9/11 attacks motivated his decision to go to war with Iraq. Meaning: he went to war “just incase” they might attack too. Factual evidence? None.

The first time the Ba’ath Party seized power in Iraq, in 1963, it was backed by the CIA. Blair consistently portrayed Saddam Hussein as a long term threat and enemy to both the UK and US. However, he chose not to mention that the US played a significant role in bringing the Ba’ath Party in to power. Thus, it is crucial to note that both the Taliban and the Ba’ath party (the key targets of the “war on terror”) were actually brought in to power with the help of the CIA. This is no longer a conspiracy theory, it is an unequivocal fact. These enemies of the west were not motivated by religious fanaticism - religion is simply a tool used to recruit militants by targeting a population of psychologically scarred youth who have grown up in the midst of brutal and inhumane wars. This was a war between two political ideologies - allies who had turned bitter.

2 million people marched in London with Stop the War coalition in Feb 2003. Those optimists who still believe that walking out in protest from one location to another before returning to our homes is going to make a difference because we live in a democracy, just remember that 2 million people stood outside the parliament to stop Blair from making the biggest political mistake in British modern history. He didn’t listen. If we want change, we need to change our approach. We need to understand that signing petitions are only whispers; they will not allow are voices to be heard and one-day protests are only minor tremors; they will not topple corrupt institutions. We are not doing enough.

Collateral Damage

The report contains case studies of civilian casualties with harrowing accounts from family and survivors.

5 April 2003: An airstrike was carried out in a residential area where General Ali Hasan Al‐Majid (also known as Chemical Ali) was expected to be present on a visit. The report refers to Chemical Ali as a “combatant” “responsible for co‐ordinating resistance to the Coalition within southern Iraq.”

The UK military carried out a Rapid Collateral Damage Assessment.

“The Assessment concluded that seven houses (not including those targeted) might suffer collateral damage, and that there would be additional casualties in the open, resulting in 39 civilian casualties in a day attack and 51 in a night attack (again, not including casualties in the targeted houses). No separate estimate had been made of damage to or casualties in the targeted buildings.”

Note: this was only their estimate - an estimate of 90 excess casualties - the real number could have been and most likely was far greater.

Amongst the unfortunate houses in the vicinity was the house of the Hamoudi family. Mr Abed Hassan Hamoudi later informed the Head of Coalition Forces in Basra that the airstrike killed 10 members of his family and he had received no condolences or explanation for the attack. His neighbour had reported an additional seven children had been killed.

The report states that the Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) made no mention of civilian casualties in its reports. An MOD official later confirmed that the Hamoudi family deaths had in fact occurred, potentially due to one of two bombs that were recorded to have missed their target.

They then responded to Mr Hamoudi that “there was no legal obligation on the Coalition to compensate civilians affected by hostilities. In line with previous operations, the MOD would not expect to offer compensation for damages resulting from legitimate targeting during hostilities.”

Mr Hamoudi was left without an apology, without compensation and without condolences for the death of 17 loved ones as well as a larger massacre of members in his community, on a single day, in the name of collateral damage.

This was one documented incident of one family amongst many victims, on one night, in just one attack. If this was just one attack of many on one day, imagine the extent of damage and devastation that spewed across the nation in 8 years, 8 months and 28 days of illegal war and occupation.

What it Achieved / Didn’t

The aim of the report was to teach us lessons that we can learn, in hopes that this mistake is not repeated again.

A report published by the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) on March 2017 concluded that “there are still a worrying lack of safeguards in place to prevent this from happening again in the future.”

What this report did achieve was to give us sufficient amount of documentation to state without a doubt that:

The war in Iraq was not a necessity.

They did not exhaust non-military options before invading - the war could have been altogether avoided.

Saddam was not an imminent threat and welcomed the UN onto Iraqi soil for UN resolution 1441.

Blair promised to stand by Bush “whatever” his actions may be, before even knowing Bush’s plans and before consulting the parliament.

Blair had misled parliament by quoting conjectures as conclusive facts.

Britain and the US went to war with another member of the UN without the UN’s explicit approval.

The military were put at risk due to lack of planning, policy and preparation.

There was no plan for post-war reconstruction and re-stabilisation in Iraq, leading to civil war and political unrest that remains till today.

Iraq is not safer, but more in danger today than it was before the war.

The world is not safer, but more in danger today than it was before the war.

Crimes against humanity were committed in places like Abu Ghraib prison, though they were minimally mentioned in the report.

They did not keep count of the death toll so we will never know but the report states that the Lancelet study estimated “654,965 excess Iraqi deaths and 601,027 excess violent Iraqi deaths as a consequence of the war.” The actual death toll most likely exceeded a million.

All of the above was left in vain when the war ended without achieving the goals set out.

Lastly, the victims have attained no closure and no justice.

Why Blair wasn’t punished and where is he now?

Avenues of punishment:

Charged with misconduct in public office: this has a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. No Prime Minister has ever been prosecuted under this legislation.

this has a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. No Prime Minister has ever been prosecuted under this legislation. Prosecuted abroad for crimes of aggression [crime of aggression is not part of English Law].

[crime of aggression is not part of English Law]. Impeachment - barred from seeking public office: hardly a punishment - Blair is comfortably earning millions outside of public office.

Essentially, the International Criminal Court (ICC), based in The Hague, is the only permanent international body with the authority to prosecute war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity. Despite the gruelling seven year long process of the Chilcot inquiry, officials claim that the report has not selected evidence that suffice to prove that Blair personally authorised and signed off atrocities that were documented to have occurred innumerable times by the coalition forces.

Meanwhile, Blair’s business empire continues to grow and profit in its millions by advising dictators in the Middle East and Africa.

Blair’s claim that the world is a better place after Saddam’s death is an insult to the victims of the Iraq war. Was Saddam’s death worth the lives of a million innocents? Was it worth the subsequent sectarian civil war, or the emergence of ISIS, or the escalation of international violence and threat all of which was catalysed by the destabilisation of the Middle-East?