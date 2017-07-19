This article was inspired by my kids painting a bunch of rocks in my front yard today. Seriously.
We’ve been home this summer, doing the camp-mommy thing. The rock painting idea came about largely due to the fact that I was running out of ideas and supplies-which worked out very well, as you will soon see.
My children searched for the perfect rocks, the smoothest, shiniest, ‘meatballiest’ (I’m being totally serious-its a combination of rocks, according to my kids. )
Using up our entire supply of paint, they smeared, splattered, and painstakingly smoothed, laughing (and bickering) until we had a row of fabulously bright rocks lining my sidewalk.
A masterpiece, especially to me. My kids moved on to paint my husband’s bench (oops, I hope he likes the rainbow theme when he gets home).
As they continued to decorate my front yard, I took in the sight of the hodgepodge of rocks, and was literally (and very surprisingly) brought to tears, suddenly moved.
These rocks are just.... Happiness. Childhood. Innocence. Hope. Beauty. Brightness. Literal rainbows. The essence of all that is pure and good.
Its as though these rocks represent my children through their art, a moment of their childhood captured. I found myself wanting to hold my kids close, thinking that they are growing up so fast, too fast.
Soon, my kids may not want to paint rocks on a hot summer day with me.
Yet, I wish with all of my Mommy-heart, that if they did, those rocks, moments and hearts captured, would be just as colorful, no matter how much my children grow.
