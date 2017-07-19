This article was inspired by my kids painting a bunch of rocks in my front yard today. Seriously.

We’ve been home this summer, doing the camp-mommy thing. The rock painting idea came about largely due to the fact that I was running out of ideas and supplies-which worked out very well, as you will soon see.

My children searched for the perfect rocks, the smoothest, shiniest, ‘meatballiest’ (I’m being totally serious-its a combination of rocks, according to my kids. )

Using up our entire supply of paint, they smeared, splattered, and painstakingly smoothed, laughing (and bickering) until we had a row of fabulously bright rocks lining my sidewalk.

A masterpiece, especially to me. My kids moved on to paint my husband’s bench (oops, I hope he likes the rainbow theme when he gets home).

As they continued to decorate my front yard, I took in the sight of the hodgepodge of rocks, and was literally (and very surprisingly) brought to tears, suddenly moved.

These rocks are just.... H appiness . Childhood . Innocence . Hope . Beauty . Brightness . Literal rainbows . The essence of all that is pure and good.

Its as though these rocks represent my children through their art, a moment of their childhood captured. I found myself wanting to hold my kids close, thinking that they are growing up so fast, too fast.

Soon, my kids may not want to paint rocks on a hot summer day with me.