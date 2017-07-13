Children All Over the World Need Our Help

1 in 5 children faces hunger in America, and 1 in 4 children around the world suffers from chronic malnutrition that delays growth. I think the number one reason kids are hungry, both in the United States and around the world, is poverty. Poverty often means children not only don’t have enough food to eat, they don’t have access to clean water, health care or education. They face going to be bed hungry and trying to survive during the day hungry. These children are exposed to all kind of diseases and even death. The lack of food impacts children in so many different ways and it really breaks my heart. I am so grateful to God for allowing Action Speaks Volume, Inc. an opportunity to established ASL Foundation in India along with Action Speaks Orphanage Home in India where the mission is to start helping children avoid going to be hungry. We exist to help end childhood hunger. No one can do everything but we all can do something. I believe that it’s possible for no child to go to bed hungry. They may not have everything they want to eat, but they should have access to food. When family members, friends, and citizens of every community partner with us, we can meet the basic needs of children all over the world. Food, medical care, and education is so important and it is very difficult to learn anything when you are hungry.