Children want to cooperate . . . if this happens first

Our children naturally want to cooperate with us.

I often see this message about cooperation and children in peaceful, conscious parenting circles. I have two problems with this statement.

First, it's not accurate and therefore is easily misleading. Second, many parents who believe it's true feel extremely frustrated and perplexed when their children don't want to cooperate.

If this happens for you, you're not alone AND you may find yourself feeling or thinking like parents who reach out to me. They say things like:

"I feel like I am not saying things in the correct way so my son doesn't 'listen' or takes forever to comply."

"My daughter often drags almost everything out. If I am tired, stressed out, sleep deprived, or pressed for time, I catch myself repeating things, threatening to take away her stuff or privileges, or even yelling."

"I'm struggling to understand how to communicate clearer with my son when he does something I ask him not to do (and explain why to him). He says 'ok' and then just does it again. It can be so frustrating, especially because I feel like I'm taking the time to walk through it with him instead of giving him the old 'because I said so.'"

"I have to ask my girls a billion times to do most things, especially things like homework, helping with chores, tidying their rooms, and worst of all getting ready in time for school and going to bed on time...which basically NEVER happens!"

Sound familiar?

If it does, I'd like to clear things up a bit.

Connection inspires cooperation

As adults we tend to follow people based on our relationship roles (employees doing as their boss says, spouses cooperating because that's how they see their roles, etc.). Children, on the other hand, cooperate based on feeling close in the present moment. In other words, our kiddos instinctively bond and respond to people with whom they're connected (which sometimes is us and sometimes isn't).

Thus, saying "our children naturally want to cooperate with us," is an incomplete statement because it leaves out the critical piece of the equation. The truth is:

"Our children naturally want to cooperate with us when they feel connected to us in that moment."