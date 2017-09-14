Children's Picture Book, Cancer Hates Kisses, Provides Comfort & Hope

Cancer is scary. The immediate fear and stress that accompanies a cancer diagnosis is beyond challenging—on the patient, family members, friends, and community. Oftentimes, people are crippled by the unknown. Will cancer take someone I care about away? Will it end my life? Will I ever be the same person? There is no real answer and the authenticity of bewilderment is often surreal.

Despite the ugliness of cancer, beauty can prevail. Jessica Reid Sliwerski was diagnosed with breast cancer, four months after giving birth to her daughter. Jessica, 33 at the time, endured surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy while mothering her newborn daughter. During her chemo treatments, Jessica found comfort in reading books to her daughter. Jessica’s cancer is now in remission. She has channeled her experience and written a special picture book—Cancer Hates Kisses (September 19, 2017).

Courtesy of Jessica Reid Sliwerski

“During treatment I published a handful of essays and kept a live journal for my friends and family. After reading my essays and journal entries, many people suggested I write a memoir, but there are several memoirs out there about breast cancer already,” said Jessica. “I knew I needed to write something, though, because it was important to me to use my experience to help others. I was an elementary school teacher and have been a fierce advocate for literacy throughout my career, so I knew a few things about the quiet power of picture books. There aren’t a lot of children’s books about cancer and the ones that exist don’t tell the story I believed mothers fighting this terrible disease needed. I decided to combine my literacy expertise with my newfound understanding of motherhood and cancer to create a story that totally flips the cancer script.”

Cancer Hates Kisses is an authentic story that sheds light on the reality of cancer, but provides a positive light that children will find comforting. “The first line of the story says, "Mama is a cancer-fighting superhero.” I intentionally start with this sentence because I want mothers to be reminded that they are brave, beautiful warriors. I want them to feel empowered during a time that is otherwise incredibly disempowering. In my case, I’d lost my breasts and my hair and was so sick from chemo, but I was still a cancer-fighting superhero,” said Jessica. “The last line of the story says, “Cancer hates love.” I want everyone who reads this book to remember that snuggles, laughter, and kisses are as important to healing as modern medicine. Love is cancer’s kryptonite!”