Chill Out: 5 Fun Frozen Summer Sweets

Chill out this summer with easy-to-whip-up frozen desserts. From Key Lime Pie Ice Cream to Strawberry Fro-Yo, these cold and creamy sweets will have everyone screaming for ice cream.

This key lime pie ice cream has all the bright lime flavor of key lime pie — even the crunchy, buttery graham cracker crust — and it’s a cinch to make. There’s no temperamental custard base to make and chill, no ice cream machine to fiddle with, and no pulling the ice cream out of the freezer every 30 minutes to beat out the crystals. GET THE RECIPE

This strawberry treat bears no resemblance to store-bought frozen yogurt or the imitation ice cream served at most fro-yo shops. It tastes intensely of fresh strawberries, almost like a cross between strawberry frozen yogurt and strawberry sorbet. GET THE RECIPE

The beauty of banana ice cream is that it’s naturally low in fat; the thick texture puréed bananas makes it incredibly rich and creamy without the addition of eggs or heavy cream. GET THE RECIPE

Ice cream sandwiches: kids love them, adults love them, and they’re so much fun to eat! These are made easy with store-bought cookies and premium quality ice cream. GET THE RECIPE