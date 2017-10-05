Clean Plates, Contributor
Clean Plates provides engaging, actionable, delicious healthy content that focuses on clean food for the body, mind, soul and planet. Through authoritative experts, yummy recipes, and mouth-watering videos, we provide accessible ways to make feeling and looking good simple and fun.

Chill Out with Frosty Grownup Ice Pops

10/05/2017 03:21 pm ET

Published on Clean Plates

By Beth Lipton

Remember being a kid, and having those long, hot days at camp, when you got a sweet, drippy ice pop to help you cool off?

You’re about to enjoy that feeling again—minus the excess sugar, artificial dye that turned your mouth purple (fun as a kid, not cute as an adult), and sickly sweet flavor. These ice pops are decidedly grown-up, including good-for-you ingredients like fresh seasonal fruit, herbs, a touch of spice and healthy fats. But they still keep that dessert-on-a-stick sense of fun.

The best part: They’re all ridiculously easy to make. So whip up a batch as a whimsical end to an al fresco dinner party, or just to keep on hand for after-dinner treats.

More of the latest healthy recipes, tips and nutrition news:

Go Bananas for N’ice Cream

6 Ultra-Refreshing Drinks to Sip While We Still Have Summer

#ILoveToCook: Why The Family That Cooks Together Stays Together

Banana Ice Cream 4 Ways

These 8 Foods Will Improve Your Love Life

Connect With Us

Join the community at Clean Plates on Facebook

Follow Clean Plates on Instagram

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Chill Out with Frosty Grownup Ice Pops

CONVERSATIONS