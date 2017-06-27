China FDA Approves Hisun Pharmaceutical’s New Drug for Clinical Trials

(Yicai Global) June 27 -- The China Food and Drug Administration has approved a new recombinant human albumin (rHA) drug developed by Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co. [SHA:600267] for clinical trials, the company said yesterday.

The drug, which is to be injected, can be used to treat swelling or ascites caused by liver cirrhosis and cost around CNY27 million (USD3.9 million) to research and develop.

There are currently no rHA medications on the market anywhere in the world, Hisun said, though two other Chinese companies, North China Pharmaceutical Co. and Wuhan Healthgen Biotechnology Corp., have been approved to carry out clinical trials for the drug.