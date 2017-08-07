China Introduces Regulations on Prime-Time Satellite TV Broadcast

Tang Shihua

(Yicai Global) Aug. 7 -- China’s media regulator, State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, has imposed new regulations on the content of prime-time TV programs broadcast on satellite television channels, the Administration said a in a recent notice. The regulator called on satellite channels to increase number and frequency of public service, cultural, technology and financial programs to be aired during prime time.

All satellite channels are, in principle, banned from broadcasting purely entertainment TV series or those involving sensitive topics, state-run People’s Daily newspaper reported, citing the regulator’s notice.

According to the document, prime-time TV series must be submitted for regulatory review in advance, and the same requirement applies when they are re-broadcast. The regulator encourages TV channels to show more original programs with Chinese cultural characteristics. They are, in principle, prohibited in from airing any entertainment programs based on, or imitating, foreign programs during prime time.

As for entertainment programs featuring celebrities and reality shows, “The total number and length [of these programs] should be strictly controlled,” per the notice.

Programs broadcast by local TV channels on comprehensive satellite channels should be benchmarked against those shown on China Central Television (CCTV), ensuring compliance with fundamental principles and spreading positive energy. In China, the hours between 6.00 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. are regarded as prime time.