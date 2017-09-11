China is Nuts for California Pistachios

Jessa Carmack, Miss California 2016, promoted California pistachios on Chinese TV [IMG: American Pistachio Growers Official Website]

By Heejae Park, Research Intern, East-West Center in Washington D.C. He is an Asan Washington Fellow with the Asan Academy in Seoul.

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on September 8, 2017.

Last month, pistachio exports from California to China reached record highs, according to American Pistachio Growers(APG). California has promoted pistachios with Miss California’s annual China tour. The tour this April with Jessa Carmack, Miss California 2016, traveled across four major cities in China: Chengdu, Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Beijing. During the tour, Miss California shot footage with a famous Chinese TV show called Shi Ke Re Sou(食客热搜). In this show, she and a representative from APG explained the differences between pistachios from the United States and those from other regions in detail.

Starting with Crystal Lee on April 7th, 2014, California pistachios have been branded with the title of ‘Miss California’s official snack’ due to the nut’s nutritional value. Miss Lee’s Chinese tour schedule included several food vendors, most of which were located in Shanghai and Guangzhou. According to Judy Hirigoyen, vice president of APG’s global marketing, the marketing of American pistachios is aimed at promoting the health benefits of the nuts. Accordingly, Miss California held two educational seminars in collaboration with Sichuan Nutrition Society and Guangdong Nutrition Society. The annual tour is met with enthusiasm from the local Chinese populations, and the Chinese word for pistachio is ‘Happy nut (开心果; Kai xin guo)’.