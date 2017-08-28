China Is Set to Become Maserati’s Largest Market After Bumper First Half

Yu Liyan

(Yicai Global) Aug. 28 -- Based on current sales trends, China is set to become the largest global market for Maserati SpA, said Mirko Bordiga, managing director of the Italian car maker’s China division.

Maserati released its new Ghibli car to the world at the recent 2017 Chengdu Auto Show, Bordiga told Yicai Global, adding that the China debut of its new model reflects the strategy coming from the firm’s headquarters. Thanks to outstanding performance from its sports-utility vehicles, Maserati’s annual sales volume grew more than 110 percent in the first half.

An international luxury brand, Maserati has become involved in the increasingly popular e-commerce sector. Last year, the firm’s first SUV was displayed at the T-Mall Super Brand Day in Hangzhou’s Alibaba Xixi Park. Within 18 seconds, the first batch of 100 vehicles was sold out online on T-Mall.

The car maker has also explored partnerships with other platforms in the hope of providing customers with easier access to Maserati products, Bordiga said. However, given that the final experience is carried out at a dealer level, the e-commerce platform won’t be able to compete with its dealer network.

Maserati China also has a plan in place for the country’s new-energy vehicle market, he added.

China’s National Development and Reform Commission requires that 25 percent of car makers’ output is made up of new-energy vehicles by 2025, and Maserati plans to adhere to that rule, Bordiga continued, refusing to give further details.