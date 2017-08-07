China Overtook US as Middle East’s Biggest Investor Last Year

(Yicai Global) Aug. 7 -- China invested USD29.5 billion in Middle Eastern countries last year, making up 31.9 percent of the region’s inbound investment, Singaporean newspaper Lianhe Zaobao quoted Kuwait-based Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corp. as saying.

This moves China ahead of the US to become the region’s largest investor.

Arabian markets have enormous growth potential, a Chinese scholar said, and China is always interested in cementing economic and trade ties in the region, especially in cooperation related to the Belt and Road Initiative.

Chinese firms’ investments into the Middle East over the past ten years include telecommunications, retail and other sectors, Chinese newspaper The People’s Daily reported.

The country is now the second largest trade partner to the Arab nations, with bilateral trade totaling USD230 billion last year. The figure is projected to surpass USD500 billion by 2020.