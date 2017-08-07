China Sees Booming Demand for Gold Bars and Coins in Q2 Against Global Trend

(Yicai Global) Aug. 7 -- China saw a booming demand for gold bars and coins in the second quarter of the year against the general trend although the first half of the year witnessed a general decline in demand for gold globally.

In the first half of this year, the global demand for gold declined by 14 percent, mainly because of the significant reduction in the investment of exchange traded funds for gold, as well as the slight reduction of gold purchase by central banks, per data from the World Gold Council (WGC).

"China sees significant gold investment demand. Although there has been a year-on-year decline in demand for gold globally, China’s domestic market demand for gold bars and coins in the second quarter increased by 56 percent. This increase against the world trend indicates Chinese consumers, especially the high-net-income group, have formed stable and regular investment demand for gold bars and coins,” Wang Lixin, director of WGC’s China office told Sina.com.

Due to the strong demand for gold bars, coins and gems in China, India and Turkey, the global purchase for these gold products increased by 13 percent in the second quarter, and 11 percent in the first half of the year.