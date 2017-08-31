Yicai Global, Contributor English-language news arm of Yicai Media Group.

China to Start Special Measures to Protect IP Rights for Foreign Firms, Ministry of Commerce Says

08/31/2017 10:51 pm ET

Xu Wei

(Yicai Global) Aug. 31 -- Chinese authorities for the first time will launch special measures to protect the intellectual property rights of foreign companies, said Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng on Aug. 31.

The plans, to be introduced soon, will focus on the protection of trade secrets, trademark exclusive rights, and investigations of malicious trademark registrations. The measures will also look to regulating intellectual property rights infringements and piracy on the internet.

China has attached more importance to the protection of intellectual property rights in recent years. The nation has now established a relatively complete legal system for intellectual property protection, and established up intellectual property courts to intensify its crackdown on criminals, Gao said.

