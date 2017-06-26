China Will Become the World Champion of AI, Ex-WPP, GroupM Head Bessie Lee Says

(Yicai Global) June 26 -- Former CEO of GroupM and WPP communication agencies in China, Bessie Lee is now the head of the Withinlink investment fund. She was invited to the Cannes Lions on June 19 and will speak at the first China edition of China Connect on July 5, an expo which connects the best e-commerce marketers, influencers from the Continent into the Middle Kingdom . Here, she shares her vision of the Chinese advertising market.

Over the past 15 years, advertising revenues in China have grown more than eight-fold. It is now the world's second largest market, worth EUR78 billion (USD82 billion in 2015). From the purview of your 27-year career in the sector, how do you see this growth?

Bessie Lee: “Where international brands dominate advertising investments, digital accounts for more than half the investment, but television remains important, as are display ads. This medium has a rather unique place in China. Our country is as big and diverse as all European countries, with many megacities, each with its own media. For an advertiser, the choice is enormous. Posting is therefore a way to effectively reach a large part of the population. "

In France, Google and Facebook capture the bulk of advertising growth. Are Chinese tech giants also dominant in the domestic market?

Bessie Lee: "Yes, it is one of the similarities between China and the West. China, nevertheless, is distinguished by the preponderance of social networks as vectors of communication and brands invest heavily in a channel like WeChat, not only to make advertising, but also to take advantage of all the possibilities offered by the platform to engage the consumer."

Google and Facebook Fuel the Growth of Online Advertising

The dominance of mobile is also characteristic of China, accounting for a third of total advertising investment. Why are mobile and social networks so important in China?

Bessie Lee: "The mobile network has grown rapidly in the last ten years under the leadership of the government. Mobile operators also have much less control over their customers, which has encouraged the emergence of a very rich ecosystem with at least 300. Finally, there is simply a very high demand from the population, who did not always have access to a computer but wanted to keep in touch with expatriates and those who travel. One of the consequences of the one-child policy was that for several hundred million young people, the mobile is, or has been, the best way to stay in touch with their friends when they are alone at home. Mobile and especially courier services.

There are millions of users of social networks in China. Moreover, the brands answer to them and invest in content like video, live events or collaborating with influencers."

Given this preponderance of the mobile and social networking or chatting apps, what is the state of maturity of the Chinese market in artificial intelligences and chatbots?

Bessie Lee: "Enough users to generate enough data to make our country a leader. I think that China will become the world champion of artificial intelligence. The basis of these technologies is machine learning, and we have enough users that generate enough data to make our country a leader. Look at Meitu, the selfie-sharing application - it quickly became one of the most used and therefore the richest in content in the world.

It is a success that reminds one of Musical.ly. After their initial builds, is it now the turn of Chinese services to expand internationally? What are the main challenges to their expansion?

Bessie Lee: "They have to learn to manage a global marketing strategy. Most of these companies are exclusively Chinese and one of the challenges is to forge partnerships with other entities that will accompany them abroad and make them more credible. This is an opportunity for groups such as Publicis Media, Omnicom or of course WPP, but Huawei works with Ogilvy for most of its campaigns, but it is also valid for Western companies coming to China, I think we should not think of the Chinese market as a single market and it is better to have a local partner to have a foothold there."

There are many aspects to these partnerships. Technology is now at the heart of advertising. Given the rapid development of the Chinese market, are agencies ready to take up this technical challenge?

Creativity and Technology Afford Agencies Insight Into the Consumer

"All the agencies are facing this challenge, both locally and internationally, but I believe that these structures are based above all on humans rather than on technology, and their goal is knowledge of consumers. Creativity, media, technology and data are inseparable. The challenge of the agencies is to be creative to engage the consumer, that is their added-value vis-à-vis their customers.

Advertising Agencies to Become Startup Accelerators

The partnership between Publicis Media and Chinaccelerator (digital startup accelerator based in Shanghai) shows that agencies will source these technical skills from startups. But is there not an opportunity for Western marketers, who have a more mature background? Does China have the potential to become the new Silicon Valley where our startups will raise funds?

Bessie Lee: "It's hard to say, I think with a good idea and a proof of concept, you always have the ability to raise money anywhere. In China, levies are mainly made in yuan, it is very difficult to invest out of the country in yuan, the government puts the brakes on these projects. To find this type of financing, one must set up in China. The country has opportunities. While the partnership you are quoting, is a good idea when they reinforce the startups as much as they extend the remit of agencies, who want to become accelerators themselves, provided they have the help to detect the startups and the emerging trends.”

Is this what you are proposing to do as the head of Withinlink? What are your investment priorities this year?

"We have invested in programmed advertising, mobile advertising and analytics (with FugeTech, Pingcoo and RabbitPre, respectively). We are interested in Martech, Adtech and startups and innovative content companies. This is based on marketing, based on our network and our knowledge of the market."

You are involved in Cannes Lions and a keynote speaker at the first China edition of China Connect (at Naked Hub, 35 Loushanguan Street, Shanghai. Register here: http://shanghai.chinaconnectforum.com/register-now/) this year, do you have a mind to invest in French startups?

"This is one of the reasons why we raised funds in dollars last month, for example, to invest in a French startup and to help it set up in China, where we can act as a trusted partner between these startups, agencies and brands, but I am mainly going to these events to talk about innovation in China and more specifically in Cannes to highlight three startups - RabbitPre, but also Kuaizi Technology and the creation and content of Gululu, a Tamagotchi-like application with educational scope."

This article has been translated from the original French and originally appeared on emarketing.fr

Bessie Lee is Founder and CEO of Withinlink, a China-based startup incubator and early-stage venture fund focused on marketing technology that supports China’s media communications industry. lee will speak at E-commerce expo China Connect in Shanghai July 5. Yicai Global is the media partner for the event.