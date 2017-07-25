China Will Open Its Markets More, Up Imports From BRICS, Other Nations, Vice Commerce Minister Says

Xu Wei

(Yicai Global) July 25 -- China will open its markets further, and increase imports from other countries including BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) nations, Wang Shouwen, China’s vice commerce minister, said today at a press briefing about the upcoming seventh meeting of BRICS trade ministers.

Wang said he hopes that the BRICS countries will actively participate in the annual China International Import Expo starting from next year to bring more products to the Chinese market and so that all members can benefit from trade growth and foster mutually beneficial development.

At the ministerial meeting, China looks forward to talking with other BRICS countries, Wang said. They will discuss setting up a model electronic port network to strengthen collaboration on ‘single window’ customs and promote trade facilitation and integration; drawing up a service trade cooperation roadmap; kicking off comprehensive information exchange and capacity building collaborations focusing on sectors identified at the eighth BRICS Summit; creating trade growth drivers; stepping up e-commerce cooperation; improving communication between governments and private entities to create a favorable business environment that allows members to seize opportunities made by trade growth; and establishing principles for working together on intellectual property and a plan to facilitate IP-related collaboration between BRICS countries, encouraging innovation-driven development in the trade sector, he said.

The BRICS members hope to hold talks on investment facilitation to improve the investment policy framework’s transparency, up the efficiency of related administrative processes, and create a fair and predictable environment, taking investment and development into account, Wang said.

Economic and technological cooperation will be on the agenda for the first time at this meeting. China will work together with the other BRICS members to encourage trade and investment facilitation and capacity building in service trade and e-commerce based on a consensus on the BRICS Economic and Technological Cooperation Framework. The countries will push to develop trade and investment capabilities through effective communication and mutual trust, helping them climb up the global value chain and benefit from economic growth and globalization.

The members hope that the meeting will send a clear political message supporting multilateral trade mechanisms and ongoing efforts made by the World Trade Organization (WTO), while discouraging international organizations from protectionism. China will call for measures to promote balanced, meaningful and development-oriented results at the 11th WTO ministerial conference slated for the year’s end.

China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) will host the seventh BRICS Trade Ministers' Meeting in Shanghai on August 1 and 2.