China Will Set Up National Park for Endangered Siberian Tiger and Amur Leopard

Zhang Ke

(Yicai Global) Aug. 22 -- China will set up a national park for the endangered Amur tiger, also called Siberian tiger, and Amur Leopard (panthera pardus orientalis) in 2020. To this end, China announced the establishment of “The National Park for Amur Tiger and Amur Leopard State-owned Natural Resources Assets Administration” and “The National Park for Amur Tiger and Amur Leopard Administration” in Northeast China directly under the central government on Aug. 18.

According to the relevant official procedures, a unified management system is expected to roll out by the end of 2017. It will integrate various functions of state-owned natural resources assets owners and various functions of nature protection areas. The National Park for Amur Tiger and Amur Leopard will be formally set up in 2020 with an improved operating mechanism.

The 14,612-sq km park will span across the southern region of Laoyeling between Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces, bordering Russian frontiers in the northeast. The park covers 25 percent of the total area of the Amur tiger and Amur leopard habitats in China and includes more than 75 percent of the total wild population. A large number of rare and endangered wild animals and plants can be spotted in the park, including sika deer, sable, Siberian musk deer (moschus moschiferus,) golden eagle (aquila chrysaetos,) scaly-sided merganser (mergus squamatus,) red-crowned crane (grus japonensis,) and red deer (cervus elaphus).

The primary goal of the National Park for Amur Tiger and Amur Leopard is to create a wild habitat for the Amur tiger and Amur leopard and establish a cross-regional cooperation and protection mechanism for wild animals, ultimately protecting the said animals and huge areas of forests, grasslands swamps as well as other ecosystems they rely on.