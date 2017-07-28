China's ‘Big Three’ Mobile Operators to End Domestic Long-Distance Roaming Charges From September

Dou Shicong

(Yicai Global) July 28 -- China's three largest mobile operators, which are all state-owned, separately announced their plans to cancel long-distance domestic roaming fees on Thursday in order to fulfill their commitment to reducing communications costs for subscribers.

China Telecom Corporation Ltd. [HK:0728] aims to increase network speeds and reduce fees, said Yang Jie, chairman.

From Sept. 1, the carrier will cancel all long-distance roaming fees in China with 80 million users set to benefit. The company will also lower internet tariffs, and rates for services in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and internationally.

Following China Telecom’s announcement, China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. [SHA:600050] and China Mobile Ltd. [HK:0941] also confirmed plans to cancel domestic roaming fees from the same date, one month ahead of a schedule previously announced in March.

China's telecommunications fees have always been relatively high due in part to the monopolistic status of the three operators, which are all state-owned. Carriers are increasingly looking for ways to reduce end-user costs as they battle to maintain market share with the emergence of new technologies such as internet communications.