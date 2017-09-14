Yicai Global, Contributor English-language news arm of Yicai Media Group.

China’s Biggest Cryptocurrency Platform to Close Doors by End of Month

09/14/2017 08:39 am ET

Liao Shumin

(Yicai Global) Sept. 14 -- China’s biggest cryptocurrency trading platform, BTCChina, will shut down on Sept. 30, it said in a statement today.

Expressing concern over the virtual currency ban outlined by the country’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China, the firm stopped accepting new accounts today and will cease all trading activities by the end of the month.

The price of bitcoin, the best-known cryptocurrency, fell from CNY25,300 (USD3,860) to CNY16,108 (USD2,457) when the news broke, while litecoin dived 40 percent to around CNY230 (USD35.1) at 20.00 p.m. and it is still falling. 

Below is a screenshot of the announcement from BTTC’s official WeChat account. Follow Yicai Global on Facebook @yicaiglobal and Twitter @yicaichina. Follow Yicai Global on Facebook @yicaiglobal and Twitter @yicaichina. Follow Yicai Global on Facebook @yicaiglobal and Twitter @yicaichina.

Follow Yicai Global on Facebook @yicaiglobal and Twitter @yicaichina.

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
China’s Biggest Cryptocurrency Platform to Close Doors by End of Month

CONVERSATIONS