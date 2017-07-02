China’s Digital TV Firm Avit Pilots Virtual Reality Broadcasts With TV Networks in Major Provincial Cities

(Yicai Global) June 30 -- Shenzhen-based digital television company, Avit Ltd. [SHE:300264], has signed agreements with several cable TV network operators to pilot virtual reality broadcasting services in selected cities. As part of the partnerships, companies involved will make collaborative efforts to develop viable profit models.

Avit has partnered up with Shenzhen Topway Video Communication Co. [SHE:002238] and other four broadcasters to launch ‘VR + broadcasting’ test broadcasts in provincial capitals and major provincial cities in Shenzhen, Jilin, Zhejiang, Shaanxi and Henan, the firm said in a statement yesterday.

The number of subscribers to the VR services will be more than 1,000 in any individual pilot cities, per the statement. The pilot features recorded and live broadcasts of 360-degree panoramic and VR video content, it said.

Through collaborative ‘VR + TV broadcasting’ industrialization, the companies involved will work together to provide viewers with a diverse range of VR audio-visual content starting with those promoting local cultures, tourism and education resources. They will aim to attract paying subscribers to VR digitial TV programs.

According to the statement, the firms will jointly implement the VR test broadcasts, and create new business models by combining VR content streaming with traditional businesses. Exploratory tests will be conducted to introduce pay-per-view VR content, VR ads, embedded advertising, VR live streaming, VR video-on-demand and event-driven marketing. All parties will share profits from the test broadcasts.