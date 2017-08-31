The essential social media review to know and understand the world top market. #FrenchinChina is a weekly column from FRED & FARID agency reviewing Chinese social networks to identify big social trends. It is the essential tool to understand and love today’s China.

China’s trendiest hotpot chain is winning praise for admitting hygiene issue

The HotBrand is Hai Di Lao, a hotpot restaurant chain (this food prepared with a simmering pot of stock at the dining table). On Aug. 25th, a video of two Hai Di Lao branches’ kitchen was released by media, showing this famous serious food hygiene and safety problems. Videos taken by hidden cameras showed a rat-infested kitchen, a dishwasher caked with oily food residue and a worker attempting to fix a sewage clog with a food ladle. According to the report, the restaurant conducted extermination efforts in May and June, but “the rats were back within a few days”. Reporters found other disturbing signs, including the uncovered bottom of a dishwasher that was clogged with oily and rotting food, and a janitor using a kitchen washbasin to clean a broom and dustpan.

Instead of denying the reports or declining to respond, within seven hours of the news coming to light, Hai Di Lao acknowledged the problems in a statement on its official Weibo account; it also apologized for the scandal and admitted that its management was at fault for the lapses. In the post, Hai Di Lao listed a clear action plan, with details including the names of the staffers in charge of following through with each part. The company said that it was closing two branches on Friday afternoon for full cleanup, and was initiating a widespread upgrade of its monitoring system. The post was liked over 18,000 times.

People were angry over the sanitation problems, but were supportive of the hotpot chain in the end.

Male sexual assault survivor opens up online

The HotTopic this week is about a post that describe a sexual assault case suddenly become viral in Chinese social media. The reason that made this accident viral is the victim, Li, a 22 year-old young man, and the fact thats he has been assaulted by a man: his driving instructor during his driving practice.

In the post describing the detail of the incident, he wrote that his 46-year-old instructor told him they would drive 600 kilometers so Li could practice his driving skills. When they reached a remote area, Li said the instructor raped him. He decided to file a police complaint the next day. This incident has left him physically and mentally paralyzed.

At the police station, Li learnt this was the first police complaint for a man-to-man sexual agression. « This is not a shameful topic — at least I’m not ashamed to talk about it, » Li wrote on the day he was assaulted. « Sexual assault can happen to men and women, regardless of age. It’s an important topic. »

Li’s mother has also been vocal following her son’s assault. In a post last Friday, she shared photos of her son’s medical reports, which noted that he had swollen glands, bruises and bite marks on his genitals. In an emotional post, she wrote about her discovery of the abuse, her lack of awareness of the issue, and her decision to speak out along with her son.

The post has immediately generated a lot of discussion on social media. 170 millions views on the hashtag and 15,000 supporting comments. In recent years, the Internet has been a valuable tool for discussing and combating sexual abuse. However, compared to women, male victims like Li are less willing to speak on public.

On Aug. 21th, according to the police, the driver instructor was fired by the driving school and will be temporarily taken into custody for 15 days.

A panoramic view of Van Gogh's paintings

This week’s HotPost is an artistic and digital creation. By using 3D-modelling software, a netizen made a panoramic view of Vincent Van Gogh paintings. This “Panoramic view of Van Gogh’s world” soon went viral in Chinese social media. This artwork has generated 200,000 reposts, 23 000 comments and 136 000 likes.

