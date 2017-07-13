China’s Web Watchdog Will Put the Bite on Lurid Live-Streaming Businesses From July 15

(Yicai Global) July 13 -- Live-streaming service providers in China are required to complete regulatory filing with local internet information offices within 30 days, starting July 15.

A notice that the official Central Leading Group for Internet Security and Information issued yesterday contained this directive.

The new policy will aid the effective regulation of live-streaming platforms, per the notice.

Businesses failing to register in time will be investigated and punished, and the public is urged to rat on illicit video websites, said the live-streaming watchdog.

The policy applies to live-video service providers engaged in internet-based news broadcasting and dissemination and operators of other video-streaming services, the notice stated.

The order does not apply to press organizations run by the central government (or local governments) that have obtained internet news editing and publishing service permits, or business platforms established by their controlling shareholders.

Some live-streaming sites broadcast immoral, violent, obscene or superstitious content, the notice noted. The video watchdog has already snuffled out and snuffed out 73 illegal live-streaming sites this year, with 38,179 host/hostess accounts, 91,443 show studios, 120,221 user accounts blocked, and some 50 million unhealthy ‘bullet screen’ comments deleted by video streaming sites.