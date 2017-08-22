China’s WiFi Is Slowest Among Asia’s Busiest Airports

Chen Juan
(Yicai Global) Aug. 22 -- China’s largest airports have the slowest internet speeds among Asia’s 10 busiest airports, per data from Speedtest.com.
Speedtest.com analyzed the strength of free wireless and cellular signals at Asia’s most trafficked airports using data from March to May of this year. Dubai International Airport, Seoul Incheon International Airport, Tokyo Haneda Airport, India Indira Gandhi International Airport and Singapore Changi Airport rounded off the top five with download speeds of 39.5 megabits per second (Mbps), 26.52 Mbps, 18.28 Mbps, 15.95 Mbps and 15.2 Mbps, respectively.
China’s Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, Beijing Capital International and Shanghai Pudong International Airport were the bottom three with speeds of 3.72 Mbps, 2.46 Mbps and 2.40 Mbps.
Dubai offers the fastest internet among airports in Asia, Africa and Europe.
