China’s WiFi Is Slowest Among Asia’s Busiest Airports

Speedtest.com analyzed the strength of free wireless and cellular signals at Asia’s most trafficked airports using data from March to May of this year. Dubai International Airport, Seoul Incheon International Airport, Tokyo Haneda Airport, India Indira Gandhi International Airport and Singapore Changi Airport rounded off the top five with download speeds of 39.5 megabits per second (Mbps), 26.52 Mbps, 18.28 Mbps, 15.95 Mbps and 15.2 Mbps, respectively.