China’s Wolf Warrior II Pips Titanic at Box Office With Third-Biggest Single-Territory Gross Ever

(Yicai Global) Aug. 14 -- Wolf Warrior II, a popular Chinese action film directed by Wu Jing, has earned more than CNY4.5 billion (USD675 million) at the box office within 18 days since its release to become a member of the global Box-Office Top 100 Films, industry data shows.

The film’s box office total in mainland China was over CNY4.4 billion on Aug. 13, pipping 1997 US hit Titanic (USD659 million in North America) for the third-biggest single-territory gross in history behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens (USD937 million in North America) and Avatar (USD760 million in North America).