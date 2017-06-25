Chinese automaker BYD Co. [SHE:002594] has started making straddle-beam monorails (SBMs) in Shenzhen

(Yicai Global) June 26 -- Chinese automaker BYD Co. [SHE:002594] has started making straddle-beam monorails (SBMs) in Shenzhen.

About 15 to 20 cities have shown an interest in investing in local SBMs projects in 2018, its chairman Wang Chuanfu said at a shareholders meeting on June 6.

A straddle-beam monorail, known as ‘cloud rail’ in Chinese, is a railroad built in a greenbelt between two urban roads, where the train straddles a steel beam for traction and stability. Its transport capacity is 10,000 to 30,000 passengers per hour (one-way), equivalent to that of a small subway line, but an SBM only costs CNY200 million (USD29.4 million) per kilometer, one-fifth the usual cost of a subway line.

Investing more than USD731 million (CNY5 billion), the Shenzhen-based carmaker has spent five years developing cloud rail technology as its fourth business after information technology, automobiles and new-energy vehicles.

Whenever it starts a cloud rail project in a city, BYD always brings its new-energy vehicles to the local market, e.g. its the CNY2 billion SBM contracts in Xian and Guangan loosed many of its NEV products onto the roads of both cities.

Monorail projects will generate some CNY273 million in before-tax profit in the second half of this year, per Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s estimates, but they only represent a small fraction of the company’s total profit of CNY5 billion last year. Cloud rails are thus unlikely to make a notable difference in BYD’s full-year earnings.